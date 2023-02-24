Vendors filled Friendship Hall with a bounty of creations and tasty treats Friday, when the annual Cabin Fever Craft Show returned to the Montrose County Fairgrounds.

The craft show will run from 9  a.m. to  4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. This is the first year the craft show will go on through Sunday as well — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



