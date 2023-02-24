Vendors filled Friendship Hall with a bounty of creations and tasty treats Friday, when the annual Cabin Fever Craft Show returned to the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
The craft show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. This is the first year the craft show will go on through Sunday as well — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Debbie Blanchard, director of the craft show, has been putting the event on since 2020. She hosts five craft shows in total throughout the year, with Cabin Fever being the first to help get antsy crafters and shoppers out of the house.
Blanchard states she took the bull by the horns and started putting the craft shows together after the pandemic, when crafting friends started asking about starting one.
“I think it’s just seeing how creative people are and how people don’t want to be stuck in their regular jobs. They want to create something with their hands and be with the public.”
There are expected to be 60 vendors at this weekend's show, with a range of quilters, candle makers, and handmade teddy bears. “I have crafters coming from quite a distance,” said Blanchard to the press, with some vendors coming from as far as Cortez and even Utah and Arizona. When she first started these shows she averaged about 25 vendors.
A lot of these vendors join her for most or all of the craft shows. “It’s really become like a big family,” said Blanchard, stating that when one vendor needs help others are always willing to lend a hand.
Blanchard herself owns three stores on Main St. in Montrose: Colorado-ology, D’Medici Footwear & Clothing, and a new shop set to open in March called Holiday Gift and Home Decor. Items from these stores can also be found at the show.
She states these shows help boost shopping in Montrose, especially downtown Montrose.
There will also be hourly door prizes for guests to keep a lookout for. On the hour someone from the show will go to different vendors to highlight their products and ask trivia questions for the prizes.
Admission is free, and aside from crafts there will be snacks, including food from Double Barrel Taco every day of the event from 11am to 3pm.
The other craft shows Blanchard puts together throughout the year include the Flea Market and Craft Show which will be from April 7 to April 8 this year, the Spring Fling Craft Show May 6 and 7, the Holiday Bazaar and Craft Show in November and lastly the Santa’s Workshop Craft Show, which first started last year.
The last two shows of the year have up to 90 vendors. The flea market and holiday bazaar were originally started by the Montrose Woman's Club.
Each show comes with its own draws and entertainment. For example, the Santa’s Workshop during the first weekend of December last year held a holiday themed pinup girl contest for cash prizes and gifts.
Anyone with questions or interested in selling at these shows may contact Blanchard at 970-531-2438 or at montrosefootwear@aol.com.
