Tardy evidence slows trial for man accused of biting off Olathe police chief's fingertip

UPDATE: On Thursday morning, Oct. 7, Francisco Lopez took a plea deal under which he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a class-1 misdemeanor. All other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year in jail and given credit for 345 days already spent in custody prior to trial.
The trial for Francisco Lopez, who is accused of biting off the Olathe police chief’s fingertip, was paused Wednesday over late-arriving evidence, including photographs the defense hadn’t had the opportunity to review or investigate.
The untimely submitted evidence wasn’t the first issue arising from prosecutorial conduct, public defender Kori Zapletal said, arguing that the proper remedy was dismissal.
Proceedings were halted for the day and could be postponed through the weekend, although the judge did not grant the dismissal motion Wednesday.
Lopez is charged with multiple counts of assault, as well as with felony menacing, reckless child abuse, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 28, 2020, he allegedly threatened people in his family’s Olathe residence. When Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco attempted to arrest him, Lopez allegedly fought him, chomping down on his right middle finger during the fracas, and severed its tip, which others later found on the sidewalk.
Lopez allegedly threatened the chief by indicating he knew where he lived and also is accused of being combative with a sheriff’s deputy.
At trial Wednesday, after testimony from Lopez’s father and Roland Hutson — Olathe’s mayor and a volunteer firefighter who had responded to Pacheco’s distress call last Oct. 28 — prosecutors attempted to introduce 41 photographs from the scene and investigation.
Their existence had been disclosed during a break in the trial and jurors were again out of the room when they were offered up.
District Judge Keri Yoder asked the District Attorney’s Office to explain why they were being introduced mid-trial, so that she could decide whether to admit the photos.
Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said the photos and accompanying report from a sheriff’s deputy were filed separately, and with a different number, than Pacheco’s assault report by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. That was because the deputy who generated the items had at first wanted to pursue charges over Lopez’s conduct toward him that day; later, his allegations were combined with the overall matter, but his report and information remained in the system under a separate case number.
Accordingly, when the DA’s Office requested the MCSO’s reports and evidence for Lopez’s case, the agency believed it had provided everything it had, Fowler said.
Yoder asked whether anyone with the DA’s Office went to the sheriff’s office in person to figure out what was happening, or had spoken directly to the deputy to clear things up and be sure all applicable evidence was furnished.
Yoder noted a hearing last Friday had been held to address “cumulative” issues over alleged prosecutorial failure to properly disclose evidence. She offered Lopez’s defense team the rest of Wednesday to review the photos.
Although Zapletal wanted to review the information, she said that alone was not an adequate remedy. Another deputy’s report listed seven officers who were not listed in case discovery for the trial or endorsed as witnesses, she said. That left Zapletal concerned there could be witnesses with information that would clear her client, particularly of allegations that he made threatening statements — and it was not possible to seek out those witnesses for interviews when trial testimony had already begun.
Dismissal is the only appropriate sanction, she contended.
Yoder said dismissal appeared too drastic of a step to take, because she could not find willful misconduct. However, a sanction is necessary, she also said, asking Zapletal how much time she would need to review the newly introduced evidence.
But the issue isn’t limited to the 41 photographs, the attorney said. As they spoke, another prosecution witness was on his way to court; he had taken other photos that had only been provided recently in “an obvious discovery violation,” Zapletal said.
No sanction has been decided for that and that compounds the issue as well as prejudice to Lopez, she said.
Further, Hutson’s testimony also raised an evidence-rules issue, Zapletal said.
Hutson was among the first to arrive to help Pacheco on Oct. 28, 2020. In addition to being mayor of Olathe and a firefighter/paramedic, Hutson is now a supervisor for WestCO dispatch, although at the time of Pacheco’s injury, he was not.
He testified that he had met with Pacheco over a town matter just prior to the incident. As he was on his way to Montrose for shopping, Hutson heard Pacheco’s distress call over the pack-set radio he had with him and turned around.
“I saw Chief Pacheco struggling with a male subject,” Hutson said. Pacheco had handcuffs in one hand; the other was bleeding severely and he could no longer operate his radio.
“I saw his right middle finger bleeding pretty bad,” said Hutson, who testified that he grabbed a clean T-shirt from his vehicle and used it to stop the bleeding. With his free hand, he used the radio to call for more help and an ambulance. When others arrived, Hutson cleared the scene and immediately wrote a witness statement.
“It was a pretty ragged injury. … I did see the fingertip on the sidewalk,” Hutson testified.
He also testified that during the scuffle, he heard a “very angry” Lopez yelling that he knew where Pacheco lived.
“I took it as a threat,” Hutson said.
Under direct examination by Fowler’s co-counsel, he said he did not tell that to anyone arriving on-scene, because he was focused on taking care of Pacheco and making sure the police department had what it needed.
Zapletal’s co-counsel asked about Hutson’s statement to the DA’s investigators, which was not taken until this Sept. 28, almost on the eve of trial.
Hutson said his statement to the DA was a supplemental statement, not the same one he had provided 11 months earlier, and Sept. 28 was the first time the DA met with him about it — but that date was not the first time he had mentioned the threat to anyone at all.
Hutson on redirect also said he remembered hearing the threat.
Later Wednesday, in making her case for dismissal or other sanction, Zapletal reminded the court the defense only received the supplemental statement after Sept. 28 and had also just received the report of another deputy on Wednesday.
“These are a number of issue that kind of compound each other,” she said, asking for, at minimum, time to review the new evidence.
Yoder ordered the DA’s Office to file a record of the steps it took to provide discovery to the defense so that she could make a determination as to what prejudice to Lopez might have occurred. She said she was inclined to provide the defense the entire weekend to review items.
“It isn’t fair to let the whole avalanche go forward,” Yoder said.
The prosecution and defense were to appear for further discussion Thursday morning prior to the jury returning. That discussion did not occur prior to the Montrose Daily Press’ deadline for Thursday’s edition.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor
