Almost one year after allegedly delivering close to a gram of cocaine to a confidential informant working with the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, a Denver-area man was arrested on suspicion of selling close to a half kilo.
Bernardo Ontiveros-Aguero (also identified in documents as Ontiveros-Aglero), was arrested Jan. 19 on suspicion of drug distribution and is also accused as a special offender because conspiracy to sell drugs is alleged. His arrest affidavit lists two dates of birth, making him either 51 or 52.
Formal charges are due by Feb 11. He is free on a $60,000 bond.
The task force began investigating Ontiveros-Aguero in January 2020. Agents in an arrest affidavit accused Ontiveros-Aguero of selling 1 ounce of cocaine to their confidential source after arranging to drive the drugs from Gunnison to a parking lot shared by several businesses in east Montrose.
The confidential source informed the task force the suspect had promised to sell “very, very clean” cocaine for $1,200, the price of which was negotiated down to $1,100.
As agents surveilled the drop site last year, Ontiveros-Aguero allegedly pulled into the parking lot in an SUV, which the confidential source entered. The individual subsequently turned over to agents a box labeled as acetaminophen, which instead contained a small bag of a white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine, the affidavit says.
The suspect reportedly told the purchaser that it should weigh between 28 and 29 grams and if it was a little short, “he would make it right,” the document says.
“Bernardo was not arrested at this time as it was believed that a larger investigation could be produced which might lead to the ID of other co-conspirators which may include the source of supply,” agents wrote.
The investigation was interrupted when, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontiveros-Aguero’s job in Gunnison was canceled. He presumably returned to Denver.
On Jan. 15 of this year, the same confidential source met with a task force agent to report Ontiveros-Aguero was again in touch and this time was offering a kilo of cocaine for $29,000, the arrest affidavit alleges.
The price was low for the amount offered, because it was not clean cocaine, “but still of adequate quality,” the informant reported having been told.
Ontiveros-Aguero allegedly arranged to drive to Montrose from Denver to deliver the cocaine, arriving on Jan. 19. Once the informant had been shown the drugs, agents swooped in.
Ontiveros-Aguero reportedly gave consent to have his vehicle searched. Agents allegedly then found 413 grams of cocaine, slightly less than half a kilo.
It is unlikely Ontiveros-Aguero manufactured the cocaine himself, the task force affidavit indicates and agents accordingly “can make reasonable inferences that the cocaine is in fact a product manufactured in Columbia and later imported by the Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization who contract the importation of cocaine into the United States and into individual states and communities throughout.”
Investigators further believed Ontiveros-Aguero has “a need to conspire with other members of the illegal drug trade” in order to be supplied with drugs.
Further investigation is underway, said Drug Task Force Agent Brian Rumbaugh.
“By no means are we done completely working into the source of the supply. We are still pursuing all leads in this case,” Rumbaugh said.
“He didn’t seem afraid to (allegedly) bring it over and especially bringing distribution amounts like that, that’s a community concern. Obviously, we don’t want that in our community.”
