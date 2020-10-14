The Telluride Adaptive Sports Program had its 26th annual Bob Miller Memorial Golf Classic Saturday, Oct. 10, at The Bridges in Montrose.
TASP is a non-profit organization which provides persons with disabilities a variety of recreational opportunities that help develop personal growth and life skills with others. Their clients include residents of the Western Slope.
During 2019, more than 450 individuals were provided 3,500 activity days with 24 Special Olympic athletes being trained. Some 165 wounded veterans were provided a week of recreational rehabilitation in conjunction with the Wounded Warrior Project. This annual golf tournament is a major fundraiser for these programs.
The results of the one-day scramble format tournament:
• First place, gross score: Mark Travis, Tom Allen, Eric Lederer, Don Lunberg.
• Second place: Steve Marriott, Ouli Durham, Billy Witt, Anthony Beserra.
• Third place: Carl Enderson, Chris Dalton, Joel Kirkhoff, Angelo DeJulio.
• First place, net score: George Harvey, Becky Harvey, Rick Greubel, Eileen Greubel.
• Second place: Susan Oupadia, Bill Laffey, Lynn Cranford, Loy White.
• Third place: Mike Shimkonis, Asa Van Gelder, Damon Demas, Maggie, Martin.
Closest to the pin winners were Barbara Hinterkopf and Loy White; the longest drive winners were Natalie Saunders and Tom Allen.
Eighteen teams competed in the tournament.
