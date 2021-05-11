The past year has seen some unprecedented rollercoasters in terms of COVID and the economy, and Jackson Hewitt Chief Information Officer Mark Steber remarked that the 2020 tax cycle is a reflection of the past year.
Between the more “complex tax law changes,” results from the pandemic and other life changes, Steber said it’s something he’s never seen. With that said, Jackson Hewitt and other tax professionals are geared up for the upcoming May 17 federal tax deadline and are ready to help.
“There’s plenty of time left to get your taxes done-almost a week,” Steber said. “Most good companies will have extra hours and extra staff. Don’t rush and do not panic, that could cause mistakes that could delay your refund.”
Steber warns taxpayers to beware of scammers who promise guaranteed results and anything free, such as low tax fee preparation for the next year.
Tax professionals generally don’t offer guaranteed results, Steber added.
‘Hobby professionals’ are also on Steber’s warning list. The professional advised against seeking advice from people who “did some reading on the internet” and instead find a trained and branded tax professional with experience.
“Be wary of someone who is not experienced with taxes but is promising results that will most likely not end in your best interest,” said Steber. The Jackson Hewitt CIO is looking forward the recent tax reform bill that has been sent to the House Finance Committee, saying that while the bill is still all “speculation,” tax professionals will welcome an established platform to “prevent bad people from taking advantage of tax payers.”
The bill, also called HB21-1311 and HB21-1312, is sponsored by Representative Emily Sirota , Representative Mike Weissman, Senator Chris Hansen and Senator Dominick Moreno. The sponsors are hoping the bill “will modernize and boost the equity and efficiency of Colorado’s tax code by doubling the state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC),” according to a state press release.
Sponsors also aim to fund the Colorado Child Tax Credit (CTC) and support small businesses through the tax code.
“These bills will boost incomes for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans and reduce tax bills and red tape for thousands of Colorado small businesses. The legislation also eliminates several wasteful and inefficient loopholes in the state tax code that state analyses show are not creating jobs, boosting the economy, making Colorado more competitive with other states, or making our state economy more equitable,” the press release said.
If taxpayers are in a rush but don’t have the time to file right now, they usually have the option to apply for a six month automatic extension. This year is different, Steber said, explaining that due to the already delayed fees and October 15 extension deadline, the extension is now five months this year.
“There’s this misconception around filing for an extension where taxpayers think they are also extending their payment deadline, which is not true,” Steber said of the extension. While taxpayers do have the option to extend their filing, they are still expected to pay their taxes by the May 17 deadline. With that said, there are options for paying if taxpayers can’t pay in full immediately.
“If you find yourself owing, there are options with the IRS that range from installment plans to other options with credit cards,” said Steber, telling taxpayers that above all, they should not panic.
Steber also addressed the stimulus checks on the tax forms, where taxpayers can reconcile two of the three unreceived payments.
If you didn’t receive the first two stimulus checks, be sure to see a tax professional to ensure it’s on your tax return, Steber advised.
There are multiple reasons why some taxpayers may not have yet received their stimulus payments automatically, ranging from a move or filing for a divorce.
“The payment won’t come automatically, so you will need to take action by filing,” said Steber of the stimulus checks, adding that a survey reported 40 percent of taxpayers thought their payments were taxable.
“They should not put their payments as taxable on the form. The IRS likely won’t catch this error and fix it.”
Taxpayers will also see changes to the unemployment laws. Steber said around 20 to 30 million taxpayers received unemployment benefits for the 2020 cycle and paid their taxes early. In March, the Taxpayer Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed, exempting $2100 per taxpayer (or $2400 per married couple) from taxable unemployment.
While not tax free, the act adds in a threshold for taxpayers. If taxpayers have already filed early, Steber said that the IRS has released a statement promising to fix this error for them and send out a check for the difference.
“You don’t need to go alone with it and you don’t need to worry,” Steber said. “But if you want to go it alone and be adventurous, take advantage of the free resources out there.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
