Not many miles of roads in Montrose County were at the “head of the class” in 2007 — only 30 miles held the top A-rating. But thanks to a sales and use tax citizens passed that year, road conditions have steadily improved, with more than 70 miles now rated at A.
“The sales and use tax gives us over half of our funds. Without a sales and use tax, (asphalt) overlays would be substantially less,” Keith Laube, director of public works, said Tuesday.
In 2008, when tax revenues started coming in, 60 miles of roads were D-rated.
“That’s like your A, B, C, D grade in school. A ‘D’ is not good. Today, for A roads, we have over 70 miles and we only have 20 miles of D Roads. We’re steadily making improvements. It’s a lot of roads to manage. It takes a while to get back to where we should have been. They deteriorated faster than we could repair and repave them,” Laube said.
The county has about 65 miles of B-rated roads and 105 miles of C-rated roads.
“The A, B, C can be maintained relatively inexpensively. When they get to D, it takes extra dollars to get them back. We want to stay out of the D range. … They can be more costly to repair,” Laube said.
Primary funding for Montrose County Road and Bridge comes from the federal Highway Users Tax Fund (42 percent), with the sales and use tax making up the rest of funding. Both HUTF (revenue from gasoline taxes) and the local sales and use tax can fluctuate.
In the last four to five years, the county has seen a steady increase in the revenue the tax generates, with about $7 million collected last year for road and bridge. About $5 million in HUTF money also funded the department.
“The sales tax really provides a good amount of funds to do our work,” Laube said, in presenting a recap of road and bridge projects to Montrose County commissioners late last month.
Since 2008, the department has improved about 90 miles of paved roads, averaging about 8 miles per year.
Overall, 1,339 miles of roads are on the county’s maintenance list, including 272 miles of paved roads; 465 miles of gravel roads — of which 115 miles receive magnesium chloride treatment — and 602 miles of “primitive” roads, meaning dirt and native surface.
Based on the average pavement lifespan of 25 years, the county needs to repave an average of 11 miles of roads each year, according to Laube’s presentation.
“The life of pavement is really dependent on a number of factors. One is heavy traffic, and trucks are what we look at. Heavy truck traffic will wear down pavement faster than hundreds of cars,” he said.
Oxidation and moisture are other factors. Seal coating can reduce oxidation and crack-sealing helps shield roads from the damage of moisture. Chip-seal and asphalt overlay projects are undertaken to rehabilitate roads; the next step after that would be replacement.
“We looked at quite a few of our B and C roads, arterials and collectors, with quite a bit of truck traffic, and we did some preventative maintenance on those. I think Montrose County did a good job. … If we don’t do preventative maintenance, they could well be D roads,” Laube told commissioners.
“We have a limited amount of funds, so we need to use those wisely, try to do some preventative maintenance before we have to reconstruct the road,” Laube said Tuesday.
Gravel roads bring citizen concerns over dust, potholes and washboarding. To cut down on dust and reduce corrugation, the county applies magnesium chloride to hilly or curvy roads, where there are safety concerns, and on gravel roads that see an average of more than 160 vehicles per day.
“We put the magnesium chloride down and that keeps the gravel intact and prevents the washboarding,” Laube said.
The county is eyeing paving some sections of gravel roads that are seeing 300 to 400 vehicles a day, he added.
“With that traffic, it really needs to be paved. It would just be more cost-effective for maintenance purposes,” Laube said.
For gravel roads with traffic counts below 160 per day, residents can agree to pay for the mag-chlor and apply to have the county put down the substance.
The county has slated more than 17 miles of roads for asphalt overlay in 2019, and about 4 miles of gravel roads are to be paved. The latter projects are on 64.50 Court, Dave Wood Road, East Borough Drive, Lea Court and Leadville Court.
Together, the slated asphalt overlay and paving projects total more than $4.7 million.
The sales and use tax also enabled significant bridge improvements and replacements this past year.
There are about 150 bridges in the county, of which 75 span more than 20 feet. Bridges longer than 20 feet are inspected by the state every two years.
“Our average score is 83,” Laube said. “The Colorado Department of Transportation considers anything less than a 50 score, that we should be looking at a replacement.”
Of the two bridges scoring below 50, the county just finished replacing the 51.00 Road Bridge near Amber Road. That project, along with removing a Cimarron Road canal bridge and putting in a box culvert, totaled $1 million.
Laube said the county also has received funding to replace the second low-scored bridge at Blossom Road and is hiring a designer.
“The county has done a good job over the years keeping up with bridges. They’re costly. We don’t have a Missouri River or a Mississippi River, fortunately,” Laube said.
Since 2008, the sales and use tax has enabled the county to replace 19 bridges. Four of these were new structures, the rest were replaced with box culverts.
A bridge on Falcon Road is to be replaced with a box culvert early next year. “That one’s getting close to needing taken care of,” said Laube.
Other box culverts are slated for the 58.00 Road F G Lateral bridge and for another irrigation canal bridge on Cimarron Road. With the replacement of the Blossom Road bridge, the replacement projects on 2019’s schedule will cost about $1.7 million, of which $1.16 million is coming from the state.
The 2019 maintenance list also includes several bridge deck and guardrail replacements, totaling $100,000.
More projects are tentatively slated through 2023.
“If it wasn’t for the road and bridge tax that the community passed years ago, this would not be happening right now,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said, during Laube’s November presentation.
“It’s taken lots of years to get to this point and will still take a few more years.”
Commissioners Roger Rash thanked Laube and said he was hearing good things from the public.
“I drive these roads. … This is our tax dollars being used in a non-wasteful manner. What a model,” Rash said, also thanking road crews.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.