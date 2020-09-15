Students will be learning in various environments this school year as Montrose County School District adopts in-person and distance learning models. Elementary students will also have enrichment activities they can bring home through the Discovery Duffel program.
Jessica Beller, director of instructional services for MCSD, said the Discovery Duffel program was created as an enrichment program for students in kindergarten through fifth grades in all elementary schools in Montrose and Olathe, including Peak Virtual Academy and MCSD online students.
“If there is one thing that we have learned since the school closure in March it is that we all need to find ways to be creative, stay off of a device, or try new things,” Beller said. “The Discovery Duffel Program does just that for our students.”
Physical education, art, music and science, technology, engineering and math teachers collaborated to develop the new program and activities for the bags throughout the school year.
Discovering their inner artists
Laurelee MacHale, an art teacher at Cottonwood and Pomona elementaries said she is excited about the new program for the elementary students. Throughout the planning phase MacHale said, “The three elementary art teachers as well as the three music teachers put a lot of thought and effort into finding materials that the students could explore with at home. Some supplies can be used for both art and music.”
Through this program, teachers are able to put art media into the students’ hands, which allows them to develop their artistic style and voice. Some of the planned activities use beads and patterns as well as masks to combine with rhythm and movement.
“I am excited for every student to have their own real sketchbook, art pencil, oil pastels, pad of construction paper, model magic clay, watercolors and more that they can use with their imagination to create what they imagine, what they have seen and what they can follow on directions, too,” MacHale said.
Students will also receive kits to design pinwheels, mandalas and crowns. The first set of supplies will allow students to explore and create with MacHale providing ideas they can try to use as inspiration for their own pieces. Within the kits, students have access to instructional videos to guide their work.
“Starting with the sketchbook, there will be a link to explore Leonardo Da Vinci and his famous sketchbooks,” MacHale said. “They will be challenged to draw what they really see, like his birds in flight, as well as create a machine that does something they think is important that has never been made, like his airplane or tank.”
As students bring home their Discovery Duffels, MacHale is hopeful families will enjoy the supplies.
“There is no wrong or right way to explore the materials, as long as they are creating, expressing and communicating,” she said. “The more opportunities they get to explore and practice with materials, the more success they will feel as an artist.”
Staying physically active
Paul Beller, a P.E. teacher at Johnson Elementary, looks forward to promoting physical activity through the duffels program. The duffels will come with two balloons, two scarves, a racquetball, jump rope, frisbee, reaction ball, coated foam ball, bean bag and deck ring.
“The students will be given instruction in class and through video support that educates them on the use of the equipment in a variety of ways,” he said.
Prior to stuffing the duffels, Beller said the P.E. teachers were thoughtful about supplying students with age appropriate items.
Engaging with STEM
STEM activities are also included in the duffels for students. Kim Martin, a math intervention and STEM teacher at Johnson Elementary, said the Discover Duffels are also filled with eight STEM activities.
“We want to provide students and families with resources to support what happens at school and to ensure they have engaging, educational materials to use at home,” she said. “We envision students using these materials to get outside, play, be creative, use their STEM skills and involve their family.”
As staff worked to implement the program, one of the challenges they faced was gathering the materials and organizing them for several thousand elementary students in the district.
Some of the STEM activities ask students to create a water filter or build a solar powered oven to cook a s’more.
“We will collect the empty duffels and refill them with art, music and more STEM materials later in the year,” Martin said. “We are excited to be able to provide our students with the resources to explore and be active at home.”
The program has already begun at several of the schools. Families and students are already sharing the fun times they are having with the goodies inside the duffels. During time in specials, students are saying, “Hey, I have one like that at home,” which teachers said is good to hear families are using the items to stay active.
“The activities within the bags provide students with hands-on activities, physical education equipment to keep them moving, and creative ways to engage their brains without a device,” Jessica Beller said.
The activities in the duffels will extend from concepts covered in the classroom as well as provide hands-on projects, games and activities that students can complete alone or with their families.
