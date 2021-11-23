Three Montrose County School District teachers were named teachers of the year at a reception and presentation at the Montrose Pavilion on Nov. 18, 2021. A record amount of teachers were nominated for the award for the 2020-21 school year after one of the most difficult years of working in education.
“Everybody works so hard — teachers have the hardest job in the world,” said Kimberly Martin, a building resource teacher at Johnson Elementary School who won the award at the elementary level. “There’s so many things you’re doing on weekends and at nights on your own time, so it was a nice opportunity to get to recognize those teachers that are going above and beyond.”
Mark Liebenthal at Olathe Middle/High School and Daniel Herod at Montrose High School also were selected for the award.
“I am stunned because of the quality of the other teachers that were nominated,” Herod said after receiving the award. “I know how strong these teachers are and how impactful they are. Just to be nominated in that group was such an honor.”
Liebenthal acknowledged the work of all of the fellow staff members who play a vital role in educating students.
“That award belongs to our team. It belongs to the teachers who I work with. It belongs to our custodians, it belongs to my students — it’s not mine, I’m just holding it,” Liebenthal said.
The Montrose Education Foundation, which was founded in 1995, has been awarding a teacher of the year award since 2002, which split into elementary, middle and high school honors in 2010. The 2004 honoree, Montrose High School teacher Kathy Heavers, was also named the Colorado Teacher of the Year.
