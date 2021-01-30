The state shared a modified timeline for when groups of Coloradans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference Friday.
Gov. Jared Polis said the prioritization list released Friday will likely change as changes occur with the state’s access vaccine and as changes occur with Centers for Disease Control guidance, data and science.
“Everyone will have the chance to get this vaccine and it is free,” Polis said. “But everybody can’t get it at once.”
Polis explained how the state is working to keep the vaccination group roughly consistent with the level of supply that state receives. He also said it was an easy decision to say people ages 70-and-up to receive the vaccine first. About 40% of people ages 70-and-up have been vaccinated, but the state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% by the end of February.
As healthcare professionals across the state continue to vaccinate people ages 70 and older, Polis announced the state is expanding the vaccination group to incorporate teachers and 65-69 year olds, starting Feb. 8.
“There is another group that we believe is foundational to our society to function — for workplace equity, for the sanity of families with kids and that is our educators,” Polis said Friday.
Vaccination of educators will include teachers, child care workers, paraprofessionals and staff who work in classrooms with children, Polis said. That process is expected to take two or three weeks, with use of one-third to half of the vaccines, starting Feb. 8.
Polis also discussed the state’s partnership with BinaxNOW provide schools and school districts with COVID-19 at-home tests every five days for every teachers, as previously reported.
“To raise the profession of educators in our society and the cornerstone that our schools of all types provide, we will be able to successfully vaccinate with a highly-effective life-saving vaccine every teacher who wants it in public, private, child care settings over a three week period,” Polis said.
School districts will provide staff with details about vaccinations and coordinate vaccination processes within the district.
Polis is hopeful to be able to start administering the first doses to people age 60 and older by early March.
For people in the age 65-69 population, the signup process for the vaccine is similar to the process for people ages 70 and older. They can sign up through a local healthcare provider or local public health agency. While people 65-69 can sign up now, Polis said that will not change the prioritization for people 70 and older. He also noted that when Feb. 8 arrives, opening for 65-69 year olds, vaccination prioritization will be randomized, meaning people who register now are not guaranteed to be one of the first people to be vaccinated.
Polis also announced essential frontline workers like grocery store workers will be included in a coming expansion of COVID-19 vaccination. Those workers will be included in group 1B.3 with vaccination scheduled to start through the employers on March 5.
