Tech company INFOCU5 announced on Tuesday its expansion into Montrose with the plan to create over 171 permanent full-time jobs across rural communities on the Western Slope.
The expansion into Montrose and surrounding areas is part of INFOCU5's goal to create over 403 jobs over the next three years. The jobs will have an annual salary of $62,295.29, a total that is 55% higher than Montrose County’s median annual salary of $39,000.
“The Western Slope of Colorado is uniquely tied together in a way that I haven’t experienced anywhere else in the country. Telluride, Montrose, and Grand Junction are all key players in one larger and greater economic ecosystem collectively working together for the greater good of the entire region. You truly could not have one without the other, and we see immense value in bringing that connection even closer together,” said Jake Bush, company CEO, in a press release.
Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) gave INFOCU5 the state’s first Location Neutral Employee Incentive (LONE) for the Western Slope, which provides a Job Growth Incentive Credit to the company.
INFOCU5, currently with headquarters in Telluride, said this opportunity will close the existing socioeconomic gaps throughout the Western Slope with higher paying job opportunities, and will further strengthen the ties in surrounding communities.
Additionally, the company plans to move its Pasadena, California employees to Grand Junction and Montrose, and will seek to fill positions for a variety of roles.
“Montrose is a prime location for INFOCU5 due to the efforts over past years to build out the 1gigabyte internet service. We are known to have the best internet service on the Western Slope. The LONE Incentive program has served as a stimulus for INFOCU5 to invest in our community as well as other communities across the Western Slope. This is a win-win for all of us,” Montrose Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Executive Director Sandy Head said in a release.
In the following months, INFOCU5 will host job fairs across the Western Slope for its location-neutral positions.
For more information on the job fairs, visit www.mcwfc.us/event-calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.