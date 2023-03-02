Tech for tracking tools? Montrose man's PowerTool Safe app aimed at curbing jobsite losses

Locking up, installing security cameras and controlling property access are well-known tactics for reducing theft.
But getting property back after the worst-case scenario can present an entirely different challenge, particularly with items that thieves can readily liquidate, such as power tools and construction trade materials. Owners need to be able to prove a stolen tool is theirs — and police need something to go on in order to have much hope of recovery.
“When my jobsite got robbed, I didn’t have any records to help law enforcement out that I needed,” said Paul Bierman, a general contractor, during a Feb. 16 crime prevention meeting in Montrose.
Enter PowerTool Safe, the web-based application and service Bierman developed. “We’ve come up with a way for builders to actually create records, document what they have just with photos; take those photos, turn them into records and then make it easy for them to share with law enforcement,” he said.
Bierman, formerly from Montana, recently moved to Montrose. In an Feb. 27 interview, Bierman said he learned of several other sites that also had things taken from them the same night his building site was hit in Bozeman back in 2015. Very quickly, he realized that getting his tools back without good records was a tough go.
As he detailed on his site, powertoolsafe.com, Bierman wrote down what he could remember, then looked up that type of tool online to find and download images. Then, he had to go to where he purchased the missing tools to see if those places had any receipts on record. With little for police to go on, Bierman then went to pawnshops himself with his list before finding a few of his missing tools.
In the end, Bierman found about half his tools and police nabbed a suspect.
“I realized most people don’t have the records they need so law enforcement can help them,” he told the Daily Press. “ … We’ve been developing this for about seven years. As a builder, it was a slow process figuring it out.”
Bierman worked to develop an app with two different programmers before teaming up with a programmer who worked for Oracle to fine-tune PowerTool Safe.
“We’ve developed a way for builders to catalogue their tools just by taking pictures of them,” he said.
The pictures are taken to capture the tool brand, model number and serial number. Using a database of about 240 brands and 36,000 models, the app completes tool records by filling in model, brand, tool type, description and serial numbers of the specific tools in the pictures.
For those who sign up, PowerTool Safe gives a $20 credit toward its cataloguing service. Thereafter, there is a modest per-tool charge to use the app service to automatically generate the records, for up to $10,000-worth of tools, or users can manually input the information themselves without charge. For amounts greater than $10,000, PowerTool Safe offers a $300 subscription.
The app can generate completed records within seconds, including for newly purchased tools.
The records helps owners keep track of what they have, purchase details, insurance information and warranties — and also help both owners and law enforcement trace stolen tools.
With completed records, the PowerTool Safe enables users to go through and click the tools that have been stolen, then generate a theft incident.
“You now have everything you need to file a police report,” Bierman explains in a brief video at powertoolsafe.com.
The formal police report can in turn be attached to the user’s theft incident report through the app. The two documents together can then be shared with others, such as area pawn shops.
“We basically know everything about your tools and then give you that information,” Bierman told the Daily Press.
Users can search “with the click of a button” sites like Craigslist or eBay for their stolen tools. The app instantly notifies users when someone searches for a tool in the Power ToolSafe database belonging to them — stolen or not.
Bierman said the company is getting ready to release a similar tracing tool allowing law enforcement agencies to search by brand, model and serial number.
Retailers also can benefit, he said. The retail industry also loses out to theft — to the tune of billions per year, collectively, he said. Power tools, electronics, sunglasses and jewelry are among the top items on the list of goods most often stolen, Bierman said.
“We’ve developed a way for retailers to use the same product. Our goal is that when you buy a tool, that we’re on the market enough so that retailers can create customers for their customers when it (tool) is sold. Our software and product will allow you to create records of tools that are still in the box and our goal is to work with retailers to cut their (thefts) as well,” he said.
Details/serial numbers of tools coming into the store could be loaded into the database, then recorded as sold when they are purchased. If, however, a tool is reported stolen from the store, a law enforcement agency could enter the item’s serial number to see if it was ever transferred to a paying customer.
Bierman has spoken with a handful of retailers, he said. He said modifying their own software can be a “hurdle” for them, but that he tells them it’s beneficial for their customers to buy tools that are protected.
“We are working through that. We haven’t fully bridged that gap yet,” he said.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, whose agency typically receives hundreds of theft reports (all types) per year, said he sees a benefit.
“I think if people will use it, the software will absolutely be helpful in identifying stolen property. People have to use it first. But I think he’s made it super user-friendly,” Hall said.
“Our goal is to help people protect themselves by being prepared,” said Bierman. “If you’re prepared to have the right records, then we’ll back you up with the right people when you need it.”