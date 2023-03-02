Tech for tracking tools? Montrose man's PowerTool Safe app aimed at curbing jobsite losses

Entering tools' photos and details into the PowerTool Safe app helps users create a good record of their goods. (Courtesy photo/PowerTool Safe)

Locking up, installing security cameras and controlling property access are well-known tactics for reducing theft.

But getting property back after the worst-case scenario can present an entirely different challenge, particularly with items that thieves can readily liquidate, such as power tools and construction trade materials. Owners need to be able to prove a stolen tool is theirs — and police need something to go on in order to have much hope of recovery.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?