Technical College of the Rockies, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and its Delta and Montrose locations, has received a $195,628 REDI grant for the Delta-Montrose Building Homes and Skilled Workforce program.
Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grants are designed to help rural communities diversify their local economy. (The Mexican American Development Association in Montrose earlier this year received a REDI grant to renovate its kitchen.)
The program will give students hands-on experience at Habitat’s affordable housing build sites and offer new construction trade certification courses at TCR.
“We believe the program will offer the community a central service to link employers in the construction industry with employees who will have hands-on learning experience in a unique way that directly supports two extremely critical needs in today’s economy — workforce housing and workforce development,” said Erica Madison, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, in a news release.
The grant will help fund a program coordinator — a person who will coordinate the effort between Habitat and TCR — and construction equipment for the certification courses. It’s also expected to help fund the cost of hiring instructors for the new courses, in case the program experiences low enrollment at the start.
TCR also received $50,000 from the Western Colorado Community Foundation to help with the program’s launch.
In addition to providing local residents with knowledge and training, as well as pairing them with prospective employers, the program is also looking to address the shortage of affordable housing in the area.
Habitat for Humanity announced earlier this year preliminary plans to scale up production by building 10 to 12 units in Montrose over the next two years. At the time, Habitat also revealed it was having discussions with TCR for apprenticeship programs.
Madison told the Montrose Daily Press that Habitat for Humanity has purchased sites around Montrose in an effort to build 11 new units. Each site is in the pre-construction phase with Habitat’s building partners.
The sites are located in the West Meadows subdivision and Uncompahgre and North Second Street. The site list also includes the single-family home the organization announced it is building for a veteran.
Habitat is also working with the Home Trust of Ouray County to develop a duplex in Ridgway. Habitat is currently developing a triplex in that area.
“Each of those sites would offer students opportunities to have that hands-on experience,” Madison said regarding Habitat’s housing projects.
Program coordinators are expected to work with teams from Habitat to schedule on-site training. Students will receive classroom training through the new courses and will later implement their newfound knowledge at the job site, said Allen Golden, director of TCR.
The new courses are currently in the development phase, Golden added. A target date to start them at TCR is fall 2022.
The partnership between TCR and Habitat for Humanity came together after Golden and Madison, who have been coordinating over the past year, realized how each organization matched up in terms of community need.
Madison foresees it as a potential long-term partnership.
“It seemed like a great match to be able to help a great organization like Habitat and provide the training that our students would need,” Golden said.
Madison said subcontractors over the past two years have reported to her the difficulty of retaining and hiring employees.
“It’s really hard to get and keep people working right now,” Madison said. “Our hope for this program is that employers within the construction industry would have a very reliable source of finding prospective employees who are interested in the industry while taking advantage of this resource available to them.”
Madison added Habitat hopes subcontractors invest back into the program, either by hiring students or sending new and untrained employees to the available certification programs.
The program coordinator is expected to help in that effort by working with regional employers to create partnerships to incentivize hiring through programs at TCR, as well as facilitate job placement.
“There’s also a long-term strategy for ensuring that non-college bound students in our region have an outlet for well-paying jobs in the community that meet community needs,” Madison said. “It’s a win, win, win all the way around.”
Delta County, which served as a fiscal sponsor during the application process, and Region 10, which has provided technical assistance, are partners of the program. The City of Montrose and Montrose County sent letters in support of the program.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s western and southwest workforce centers are also program stakeholders and are expected to play a role concerning job placement efforts, helping match employees with employers.
“This truly is a regional collaboration and I think that’s why the state has invested in it,” Madison said. “It’s impact and the people involved so far are community-interested individuals that see the value this program can bring.”
For more information on the program, contact Allen Golden at 970-874-7671 or allen.golden@tcr.edu.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press