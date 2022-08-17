The Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group had its annual fundraising golf tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Cobble Creek. The field included 80 golfers. Afterwards, there was a luncheon. The winning team was Mary Lynn Aragon, Kendyll Bernatis, Joanie Bernatis and Joe Richards with a six-under par 66. Pam Hangen and Jimmy Schuster won the closest-to-the-pin contests; Jimmy Schuster and Chrissy Bodner won the longest drive competition. It was the 15th year for the tournament.
(Courtesy photos)
David Briggs sports pink at the Bosom Buddies fundraising golf tournament.
