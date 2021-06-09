Teen held in Olathe stabbing

A teenage boy is in custody, accused of stabbing an Olathe man during an argument at the man’s home Tuesday afternoon.
Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said the 31-year-old man was stabbed several times with a knife, sustaining non-life threatening injuries to his arm and back. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after declining an ambulance.
According to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports, a 16-year-old visitor to the man’s Dahlia Road property began arguing after the man reprimanded him for being disrespectful to another adult there. The man told the teen to leave and the boy initially complied, only to return a short time later.
Another argument broke out and the juvenile allegedly pulled a knife, then stabbed the man and left.
Witnesses pointed deputies to a nearby house, whose owner also told them the youth was inside.
Deputies took the teen into custody and transported him to the MCSO, where he was held until a parent arrived.
Jackson said the boy was ultimately taken to Grand Mesa Youth Services on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony menacing.
