The Montrose Youth City Council is encouraging all area high school age students to participate in the upcoming "Rock the Rec" event as a fun and safe party during the holiday season.
Rock the Rec is scheduled for today, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Montrose Recreation Center, located at 16350 Woodgate Road. Parents are asked to sign and complete a waiver form before arrival. That form may be found at www.MontroseRocktheRec.com.
Since it will be Friday the 13th and the weekend before finals, the theme is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” During the event, the movie, directed by Tim Burton, will be played in the gymnasium. There will also be a murder mystery party going on in the front lobby area that is themed, “Twas the Night Before Murder,” for those who would like to get their detective skills on.
"Montrose Rock the Rec is a fun and safe way for teens to get out with their peers," said Josie Coulter the Montrose Youth City Council's Public Information Officer. "Montrose Youth City Council provides a safe space so that teens don’t go out and get involved in activities that may get them in trouble."
The Montrose Youth Council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government, and is charged with actively advising city council with thoughtful recommendations on issues concerning youth and assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts.
The Youth Council meets each Wednesday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Conference Room, located at 433 S. First St. behind City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.