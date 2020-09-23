When TEI Rock Drills President and CEO Sue Frank hears 40 years, a few words come to mind.
“Stability, consistency and maturity,” Frank said.
Started in 1980 by Bill Patterson, Frank’s father, TEI is celebrating 40 years this month. Some celebrations were planned, but were postponed due to the pandemic. However, Frank and her employees are aware of the company’s journey, especially the growth over the last several years due to consistent innovative decisions to catapult the company into well-known territory.
The journey at TEI has been extensive for Frank, who joined the company after it made its move to Montrose in 1988.
There were 15 employees working at TEI when Frank joined. At first, the company was started as an engineering consultancy. Now, TEI employs about 42 employees and is a global manufacturer.
“A lot of change has happened since I started. ... and I think growth is a lot of what comes to my mind,” Frank said. “Looking back on it, a few employees have been with us for 20 years, 15 years, 10 years. We’ve got that longevity within our group.”
Completing all manufacturing in-house is a significant reason for that employee longevity. And rather than source parts with an outside party, TEI keeps that in-house, too.
The ability to improve with up-to-date equipment is key for TEI, a company always eager to keep up with the times. When Frank started, TEI’s in-house equipment was outdated. Today, the company has an automated machine shop, and a number of innovative products including a tooling handler, a coordinate measuring machine and a computer numerical control machine, which are updated yearly.
“Updated equipment, more of that cutting edge manufacturing and always trying to stay up with the latest thing so we can produce the best quality product,” Frank said.
In particular, the coordinating measuring machine checks all the dimensions on specific parts and has improved the company’s overall product line.
“It’s allowed us to be more exact in what we’re making because it can measure things that we couldn’t measure before manually and again, when you’re more accurate, your product works more efficiently and more effectively,” Frank said.
“The difference in technology that is available today is night and day and the ease of use — it’s just amazing the things that keep changing in our world.”
TEI’s attention to detail, and relentless pursuit of high-quality products, has catapulted the company into one of the leading global manufacturers in the industry. Several countries look to TEI for rock drill rigs, components and attachments — so many countries, in fact, Frank had a hard time keeping track of them all while looking at a world map during an interview last Friday.
TEI has sold into South America, China, South Africa and Europe, not to mention several additional countries.
“We’ve pretty much sold worldwide,” Frank said.
The company’s social media presence has added to its visibility internationally. LinkedIn and Facebook are just a few social media platforms TEI has utilized to increase its reach, as well as four trade shows a year, including international shows. Also, receiving an ISO certification has helped TEI become known as an international organization, and a quality manufacturer that provides strong product. Holding several international patents has provided quite the boost, too.
Frank attributed the ability to do trade shows, the evolution of the internet and a strong distributor network as key reasons for TEI’s immense growth.
“That longevity and durability of our equipment — it seems like it should be a large industry but it’s amazing how small the drilling industry can be and word of mouth gets around quickly,” Frank said.
Being the worldwide manufacturer that it is, TEI has the chance to relocate at any time. High-quality products and selling internationally gives them that opportunity.
But having that ability to sell internationally has allowed the company to remain in Montrose. In fact, one of the few reasons TEI relocated to Montrose, Frank said, was the city finally having FedEx shipping readily available.
“It’s allowed us that freedom to stay in a smaller, more connected community,” Frank said.
Frank, who’s lived in Montrose for 32 years, is also focused on giving back to the community, knowing well how much of an impact can be made to several organizations.
“We’ve stayed in this community because I like the thought that we’re able to help the community grow, and it’s really important to me that we keep our giving dollars local so that we can improve the lives of our employees by improving the community that we live in,” she said.
TEI has sent donations to several organizations in the community including Boys and Girls Club, All Points Transit, Dolphin House, the San Juan Cancer Center and several more. The generosity is part of the company’s willingness to strengthen the community and impact the lives of many.
“We look for things that will improve the community and the lives of the people that live in the community, Frank said.
“When we decide what giving that will give, we try to make sure that it’s impactful to our community and our employees.”
For Frank, the philosophy of ‘family comes first, work comes second’ is at the forefront of the atmosphere at TEI. It’s helped the company develop a unique culture that does have employee longevity, at times a rarity.
“The staff gets along very well together,” she said. “We have that longevity in employment and people don’t come and go very often, so we’ve had a team that’s worked together for extended periods of time, which I think helps,” she said.
TEI’s evolution and fierce nature to improve hasn’t gone unnoticed. The company was recently named Industrial/Equipment Manufacturer of the Year at the 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards. Frank herself came away with honors, winning Outstanding Woman in Manufacturing, with Women in Manufacturing, Colorado Chapter.
TEI nearly came away with a third award as it was nominated for Innovative Product – Design-to-Manufacture.
The nominations were the company’s first at the annual awards. With the way the company values innovation, stability and consistency, it’s unlikely the 2020 awards will be the last time TEI hears its name called at future ceremonies.
“There’s a lot of pride in our shop and in our work,” Frank said.
