Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The National Endowment for the Arts has named Telluride Arts as the recipient of one of its Arts Projects Grants, part of $27.5 million in awards made to projections nationwide.
Telluride Arts received funding for two Chromasonic artworks — a new installation at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse and an expanded installation of Fluid State at the Deep Creek Mine.
The existing installation is composed of four connected spaces created by a series of translucent scrims. Light waves generated from sound waves illuminate each of the four rooms using “Chromasonic-Refrequencing,” a real-time algorithmic process that extends natural perception by creating fundamental relationships between light and sound.
Collaborating partners include Telluride Arts, Deep Creek Experimental, The Deep Creek Mine, Studio Chromasonic, and Original Thinkers.
“The creativity and resilience of artists and arts organizations across the country have inspired Americans during this challenging year,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers.
“These projects represent the vitality and perseverance of arts organizations small and large to overcome significant challenges, transform to new ways of engagement, and forge new relationships that benefit the diverse populations in neighborhoods and cities throughout the United States.”
The Chromasonic debuts this summer at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse and the Deep Creek Mine.
