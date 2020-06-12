Telluride Express: Hiring decision that prompted lawsuit was based on insurance requirements, not discrimination

Telluride Express wants the age-discrimination suit filed against it in March dismissed, without the ability for the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission to refile.
The 2015 decision not to hire an applicant in his 70s was based on insurance requirements and was made in good faith, the shuttle company’s June 5 answer reads.
The EEOC’s claim may be subject to the statute of limitations and barred by other legal doctrines and duties; plus the alleged conduct was that of third parties, attorneys for San Miguel Mountain Ventures, LLC (Telluride Express) said in the filing.
The EEOC sued on behalf of Chester Webber, who was 79 in 2015, when Telluride Express refused his application for a shuttle driver position, despite his experience and clean driving record.
At the time, Telluride Express — then under different ownership — cited the agreement with its insurance carrier, which precluded people 75 - 79 from driving passenger transport vehicles.
Webber filed a charge with the EEOC that same year, alleging violations of the federal Age Discrimination Act. The EEOC’s investigation took until March 2019, when it found probable cause that the age-discrimination act had been violated. Attempts to reach an agreement with Telluride Express failed, despite conciliation meetings.
Because Webber was qualified for the job he was seeking and had none of what Telluride Express considered as “unacceptable” offenses, yet was denied employment, the EEOC sued this year. It seeks a U.S. District Court order barring the shuttle company from implementing policies and programs that discriminate against people 40 and older. The agency is also seeking back pay, damages and interest for Webber.
Telluride Express’ June 5 answer notes that the current owner, an entity controlled by Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership, acquired the company in 2017.
Because the alleged conduct occurred before the partnership acquired the company, the company lacks sufficient information to admit or deny many of the claims asserted.
A legal doctrine that precludes a right or claim from being enforced when there is a lengthy delay in asserting it may also apply, and serve to bar the EEOC claim, Telluride Express’ filing says.
Attorneys for the company further said the conduct by Telluride Express in 2015 fell within an exception under U.S. Code, as well as within the bounds of other legal exceptions. They said the claim further fails “as the alleged unlawful conduct was caused by third parties.”
Telluride Express had a legal obligation to maintain insurance and the insurance company’s policy is the one that excluded older drivers, per the June answer. The EEOC claim “fails due to business necessity,” the answer asserts.
Telluride Express is asking for the suit to be tossed, with prejudice, which would preclude the claim from being refiled. It is also seeking costs and attorneys’ fees.
