The principals of the Goldenhorn Consulting group presented their feasibility findings for a meat processing plant in San Miguel or West Montrose County. In a nutshell they were not encouraging, although some of those who sat in on the virtual meeting found the exercise useful.
After nearly 90 minutes of presenting charts, graphs, and spreadsheets, the four conclusions were:
•Of the three analyzed operating scenarios, only the full capacity scenario is profitable.
•Feedback from local businesses was positive, but there seems to be either a lack of interest or lack of supply from producers.
•Study is feasible regarding technical, marketing, and management areas, but more buy-in is needed from the community.
•Commitment is the key.
The study, commissioned by the Telluride Foundation, investigated the feasibility of a small meat processing plant that would process and package primarily beef, but would also handle some pork, lamb, and wild game.
April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation said she was really pleased with the interest and the participation in this study. “We are happy to provide the study results to anyone who might be interested in moving forward or thinking about the next steps.”
Montgomery’s reaction to the findings were, “The feasibility study doesn’t say for sure whether the project would be viable or not – it showed that it could be viable if more commitment and participation could be assured.” There are no identifiable investors for such a venture at this point.
Joel North, a Ridgway area producer, gave the presentation an 8 on a 1-to-10 scale. He said that he thought it provided a lot of information, “But it also pointed out the fact that producers are going to have to pull together.”
“Cattle producers are really good at producing cattle, but not many really know or care about the marketing. We are going to have to find some leadership in the processing and marketing end of it,” he said yesterday morning.
North and his wife, Hanna, a livestock manager, are involved in producing high-quality beef, which he would like to see consumed by the local marketplace. North said that he has sent quality grass-finished beef to the regular market because he could not get it processed for local sale. Not only does that cost the ranch money but it removes the incentive to produce an excellent product.
Michael Best, one of the Goldenhorn consultants, laid out a series of scenarios under which the plant might operate. Full capacity would involve 1,500 head of beef, slaughtered on site per year. The plant would also handle 288 hogs, 331 sheep and 360 head of wild game, primarily elk and venison.
Best said it would take an investment of about $1.2 million to put the plant in operation. Best further said that the plant would lose money for the first two years, which adds another half million to the investment. At 100% capacity, the plant would begin earning $115,000 to $132,000 per year.
In terms of structure and investment, Goldenhorn’s Kent Wolfe said that a hybrid cooperative called a New Generation Co-op would probably be the best business structure. It would be formed by member producers. Such an entity would maintain a marketing agreement with the member producers, and they also would supply a moderate amount of the startup costs, lowering debt costs and freeing up future profits. Additional capital can come from member investments or retained earnings.
The economic impact on the region would include the payroll, which would be six people and would total about a quarter-million per year. Other impacts would be the property taxes paid by the company, estimated to be about $13,000 per year.
“The main concern that Goldenhorn Consulting has with the results of the analysis is the low interest of livestock farmers in the region wanting to use such a facility,” said Sarah Best, one of the three Goldenhorn presenters.
