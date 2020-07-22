Telluride Town Council extended an emergency ordinance Tuesday that requires face coverings inside public places and on public transportation through Aug. 25. Council also added a time constraint to the emergency measure, which specifies that masks must be worn if there is contact with another individual for more than five minutes, should maintaining six feet of distance prove impossible in an outdoor setting.
The emergency ordinance was first adopted by council May 12 and has been reinstated on or before each of its sunset dates. Tuesday’s town council meeting marked the first time any changes have been placed on the ordinance.
The new language in Section 3 of the emergency ordinance applies to outdoor use. “All persons shall wear a Face Covering in any outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six feet or more separation for more than five minutes) from others not of their own household,” reads the affected portion of the measure. (The new language is italicized.)
The motion passed unanimously before segueing into the issue of enforcement, a topic that has arisen at nearly every town council meeting since it was enacted.
Several on council acknowledged they have received comments from town residents concerned about the number of tourists visiting, many of them from hot spot states like Arizona or Texas. With visitors contributing to San Miguel County’s spiking COVID-19 positive cases, persistently recurring topics for government officials have been messaging and enforcement.
While some on council favored continuing the softer, educational approach, others suggested ramping up into the punitive measures included in the emergency ordinance.
“I’d like to explore moving from education to issuing citations,” council member Adrienne Christy said. “Right now people think there are no consequences.”
Those in violation of the facemask ordinance can be cited and fined up to $1,000, though no fines have been levied to date.
This story is republished with permission from the Telluride Daily Planet. This and more can be found at telluridenews.com
