Telluride Ski Resort announced will delay opening day just a bit, from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26.
In a release, the resort cited “challenges related to snowmaking” and “heavy machinery still on the mountain” related to the replacement of Chair 9, for the altered start date.
“We got a bit of a late start on snowmaking,” Scott Pittenger, Telski’s Director of Mountain Operations, explained in an interview. “Our snowmaking team is working double time” to make up for it. “We want to make sure we don’t miss out on any opportunity” to keep adding to what Mother Nature appeared to have generously provided in recent weeks, and just as swiftly rescinded (due to snowmelt).
“While we loved getting the snowfall” this autumn, including the first week of November, “they came in warm and they kind of left warm,” Pittenger said of fast-moving storms. “We weren’t able to make a great deal of snow early in November, which put us behind.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re making snow when it’s cold out there, and when it’s not, we pivot and move toward filling our ponds for the next opportunity.”
There should be ample snowmaking opportunities over the next seven days, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Stearns. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits Friday night in Telluride, “and then rebound from that into the teens,” which are excellent snowmaking temperatures.
“The best chances for additional snow are pretty slim,” and don’t arrive “until mid-next-week, unless the stormtrack we are looking at changes,” Stearns added. “At this point we expect it to affect the northern mountains, but they’re not expected to get much, either. Maybe just a couple of inches.”
In the meantime, Telluride’s snowmaking team pushes on.
“It is a 24-hour a day, seven-day a week department around here,” as Pittenger put it.
The mountains-operations manager faces another hurdle.
“There is still a lot of heavy equipment that we need at the top of the mountain, to wrap up the construction of Lift 9,” which is being replaced, “and work on the upper terminal,” Pittenger said. “We have a very large crane up there. We need to make sure we get the equipment off the mountain safely.” In short, “We are managing a lot of variables right now, which are culminating in a very short delay. When we open, we want to do it the right way.”
The good news is, “Snowmaking is going very well,” Pittenger added. “Now that we’ve got good temperatures, we’re taking full advantage. Opening day is going to look a lot like it has in years past: Village Bypass and Upper Misty Maiden runs will be open, down to Lower Boomerang. We hope to have the Meadows available not too long after opening. And after that, we hope to open more connections to the Lift 5 and Lift 6 areas.”
“When the resort opens on Saturday, Nov. 26, there will be wall to wall coverage on the open runs with a good quality skiing experience,” a Telski release said.
Many on-mountain restaurants and services will open next Saturday, and some will open in advance of that.
The Peaks Resort and Spa is open, and Altezza Restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
Allred’s Restaurant opens for the season on Thanksgiving Day.
Gorrono Ranch will offer a full menu, the Chondola conveyance will be in operation, and the Telluride Ski School will open for lessons on Nov. 26.
“Guests can contact the Mountain Sales team via phone, email or stopping by any ticket window to request a refund on ski school or lift tickets for November 24 and 25,” the release said. “The resort will be reaching out to these guests directly as well, and all such requests will be accommodated.”
For more information on ticket and pass refunds call 970-728-7517 or email passes@telski.com. Contact the Ski & Snowboard School by phone at 970-728-2414 and via email at lessons@telski.com.
Leslie Vreeland is a contributing editor for the Telluride Daily Planet, where this story first was published. Reprinted with permission.