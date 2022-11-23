Telluride Ski Resort announced will delay opening day just a bit, from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26.

In a release, the resort cited “challenges related to snowmaking” and “heavy machinery still on the mountain” related to the replacement of Chair 9, for the altered start date.



