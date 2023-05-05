When high water overwhelmed a culvert on Colorado 133 this week, it collapsed the road above, cutting off access between Somerset and Paonia. Although help is on the way in the form of a temporary bridge, the loss of access is affecting agriculture, industry and potentially tourism in the North Fork Valley, not just delaying daily travel.

Mine workers are crossing Colorado 133 by foot to waiting shuttles, Gunnison Sheriff Adam Murdie said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?