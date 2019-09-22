A man with a lengthy criminal record was found with heroin, methamphetamine and a gun Wednesday, police allege.
The arrest of Lionel Cruz-Villalobos, 37, luckily ended without gunshots, prosecutors said Thursday, in making a case to keep bail set at $60,000.
“This situation could have gone very differently, had there not been two officers (on the call),” Deputy District Attorney Andrew Boyko said.
Wednesday, Montrose Police Department Officer Brett Suppes was completing training with a more senior officer, Nicholas Gehm, when they responded to check the welfare of a man apparently asleep in a car on South Mesa Avenue.
According to an arrest affidavit, Suppes approached the driver’s side and began knocking on the window to gain the attention of the occupant, who he recognized from previous law enforcement contacts as Cruz-Villalobos. The officer said in the document that he noticed signs of impairment — bloodshot eyes, rapid movement and slurred speech.
Suppes initially could not see what Gehm, who approached the car from the passenger side did: a gun in the center console. Gehm told Cruz-Villalobos to put his hands on the steering wheel, then told Suppes to remove him from the car.
Suppes took hold of the suspect’s wrist and began pulling him out. Then he saw the gun, his report says.
Cmdr. Matt Smith alleged Cruz-Villalobos initially had reached back toward the gun and “has his hand on it,” but ultimately “complies because officers drew down on him and gave him direction.”
Once out of the vehicle, Cruz-Villalobos allegedly struggled with Suppes as the officer attempted to handcuff him, and, once secured, resisted walking. He allegedly admitted to having a knife, which was found in his pocket.
This was attached to a baggie with a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, the affidavit says.
The discovery gave Suppes probable cause to search Cruz-Villalobos, who allegedly had another baggie containing suspected meth and a baggie of a substance consistent with heroin.
The two bags of suspected meth weighed 5.12 grams and 2.33 grams, respectively. The suspected heroin weighed 5.46 grams.
Officers who had arrived as backup later searched the vehicle and reportedly found pipes and a scale.
Cruz-Villalobos was detained on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, obstruction and having drug paraphernalia. Because of the weapons allegation, he is also suspected as a special offender, a class-1 drug felony.
Formal charges are due by Oct. 2.
Thursday, public defender Noah Sweet questioned the probable cause underlying the initial welfare check and said he could not tell from available information whether any testing had been done to confirm the presence of drugs.
Sweet wanted a personal recognizance or low-level secured bond for his client, who he said has lived in the area his whole life, has family ties, work and housing.
Cruz-Villalobos scored well for public safety and had no other open cases, Sweet said.
Earlier, Boyko pointed to Cruz-Villalobos’ history of law enforcement encounters dating back to 2002 and “myriad” drug-use issues. As a felon, Cruz-Villalobos could not legally possess a gun, Boyko also said.
“The quantity of drugs is concerning. … There is a public safety risk and an officer safety risk, especially,” he said, adding there was also risk to the defendant.
“This could’ve gone a very different way,” said Boyko.
Suppes told the court the police department is concerned with the number of encounters officers there have had with Cruz-Villalobos and asked for a bond of $60,000.
“Luckily, no one was shot,” Montrose County Judge Ben Morris said, finding that although Cruz-Villalobos is not a flight risk, he posed a “risk of harm” to himself and others.
“Luckily, he didn’t shoot anybody and no one shot him,” Morris said, setting bond at $60,000.
Cruz-Villalobos’ attorney will again argue for a lower bond at a hearing Oct. 3.
Smith said it was fortunate Suppes was finishing up his final training and so, there were two officers responding, because usually, a welfare check is a one-officer response call.
“Had Officer Suppes been by himself and approached from the driver’s side, the defendant, his body is blocking the view of that pistol, so if he grabs it, he can easily present that pretty quickly. It’s very fortunate Officer Gehm was where he was at and made that observation,” Smith said.
“It was very fortunate,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press.
