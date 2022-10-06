Test scores in Montrose County School District are gradually recovering, marking a modest improvement to reading and mathematics scores for elementary and middle school-aged children.
The upturn follows an unprecedented loss in learning at all levels across the country following the 2020 school year.
This year’s Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) scores are the first since the state canceled testing in 2020. Many students took either math or literacy tests based on grade level in 2021, with data indicating significantly reduced participation rates and scores.
“There are many factors that impact achievement, so it is difficult to indicate what exactly to attribute the entire achievement scores to,” said Jessica Beller, executive director of academics for Montrose County School District (MCSD).
“However, it is evident that the shutdown did impact learning loss, and the more consistently students are in school, the greater opportunities they have to learn. Our staff and students have worked hard to recover after the shutdown, and they continue to do so each day.”
Performance in Montrose mirrors an overall improvement across the state, but this year’s data indicates that Colorado students remain below pre-pandemic comprehension levels in reading and math.
The percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations on the English Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessment increased by nearly eight percentage points, from 31.7% in 2021 to 39.2% this year. Average math scores followed the upward trend, from 21.3% in 2021 to 24.2% this year.
Although students are rebounding from last year, average English scores are still 2.6% lower than the 41.8% in 2019. Math scores this year are 2.6% below pre-pandemic scores, which were 26.8%.
MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson emphasized the fickle learning environment that students and teachers experienced during the pandemic.
“The data that we’ve had, especially the last couple of years — I don’t think there’s any way to look at it other than as baseline data moving forward because of the impact of the pandemic,” Stephenson told school district board members.
Students underwent rolling quarantines while teachers often didn’t know which kids would be present in class.
“It was still quite an impactful year,” she continued. “In fact, I think there would be a lot of teachers who would say that last year was even more difficult than the first year of the pandemic.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
