The 6th annual Amazing Race for Adaptive Sports starts on Oct. 26 and raises money for students with disabilities in Montrose County schools to go on adaptive sports field trips.
“Last year we took our students with significant needs skiing and swimming and other sports like fishing,” said Danielle Musser, Amazing Race coordinator and adapted physical education specialist for the Montrose County School District. “It is very costly for the school district to pay for the trips and they really aren’t possible without the help from this fundraiser.”
Musser said this year’s goal is to raise $14,000 that will go entirely toward transportation for the students. The adaptive sports program works with students from kindergarten age to 21.
“We try to service as many of our students as possible,” said Musser. “Sometimes we’ll have a student that maybe doesn’t have a learning disability, but might be in a wheelchair and wants to join the ski club. This program helps provide special transportation to allow for those students to go skiing (or participate in other activities.)”
Friends and family are encouraged to sign up in teams of four and will compete against each other to solve clues and complete unique challenges around the city in a 10K foot face. The team to solve the clues and finish the challenges first with the greatest number of clues completed will win a prize.
“It is a rigorous race where teams have to solve clues right at the beginning and once at the various locations they will have to perform challenges that could be physical or mental,” said Musser. “One year we had a chow down challenge where participants had to eat dog food. Another year we partnered with Colorado Smiles and the teams had to choose someone to act as the chair, the patient, the hygienist and the dentist.”
All ages and fitness levels can participate in the race and participants in wheelchairs are also welcome.
Check in for the race is at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The length of the race ranges from one to two hours and all teams will start and finish at Northside Elementary School at 4 p.m.
The race allows participants to bring a variety of tools and resources they feel are necessary. Some people bring a smartphone, travel books or GPS. The race will also have water at three locations, but people are encouraged to bring water for the race.
Although using bikes, rollerblades, or skateboards are tempting, the race only allows for walking and public transit to be used. Teams must also stick together for each clue photo and have to cross the finish line together to record their finishing time. Teams that separate will be disqualified.
There are still about 90 slots left to be filled for the race, said Musser. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can sign up by Oct. 14 to get sponsorship benefits, or they can choose to donate at any time. The race is also looking for volunteers at the race.
“The volunteer would get to be at a race location that they learn the day of,” said Musser. “Everyone that has volunteered has said what a blast they had and can’t recommend it enough. They say it was one of the best ways they could have spent their Saturday.”
General registration for the event is $50 per person when you sign up a team of four people. The entry includes a souvenir T-shirt, a race number bib, a clue sheet and a swag bag. Children 5 and under are free (strollers are welcome), but ages 6 and up require a registration fee. Anyone under 18 needs a responsible party, 18 or older on their team.
“It truly is a hoot to be a part of the race in any shape or form,” said Musser.
To learn more about the event and to sign up visit https://amazingracemontrose.com/
Emily Ayers is a Staff Writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.