CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host its fifth annual “Dancing with the Stars” competition at the Montrose Pavilion on March 7th, with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance.
This year, proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to a charity of the dance couple/team’s choice. CEO of CASA Carlton Mason said that as the event has changed over the years, the organization decided to expand the event’s outreach.
“We decided it would be good to share the event because of the high rate of return and the low investment,” Mason said. “We’re focused on finding dance teams in the community that are willing to dance, and we give them 25 tickets to the evening show and 20 to the matinee, and they can raise as much money as they can with those tickets for a charity they care about.”
For a $35 ticket, $4 goes toward event costs and $31 goes directly toward the charity or cause selected by the team. “For the donors, more of what they donate goes directly to the services,” Mason said.
Mason also hopes that the competition will not only raise awareness of community issues, but give participants and audience members insight on how they can come together to help.
“I think it allows the community to see that some of the challenges we face really can’t be addressed by one single organization, and that’s why we share it,” Mason said. “For us to be successful, it’s not going to be just CASA. We need to be working together.”
This year, the focus has been on raising awareness for the event and reaching as many community members as possible. Mason said that reaching out through the dance teams’ networks was one way to reach a wider audience. “We get a diverse group in the Pavilion, and we reach every demographic in the community that way,” Mason said.
In addition to benefiting a number of charities and nonprofit organizations, the Dancing with the Stars competition also has an impact on the participants.
“Everything from it’s improved their health, their relationships with either their partner or their spouse, we get a lot of feedback like that,” Mason said. “Couples that have taken a couple of months and started to [practice] every single night and work together towards something, and then get on stage and doing it together.”
Mason also said that witnessing the interactions between contestants is one of the most rewarding aspects of hosting the event.
“Watching people get on stage, and you can see them communicating and working together -- to me, that’s the fun part of the whole event: seeing the community become friends and do something together.”
As the dance teams and CASA prepare for the Dancing with the Stars competition. Mason encourages the community to come out and support the local “stars” of Montrose and the causes they represent.
“The [community] should recognize the amount of time and effort these teams and their choreographers put into creating a great routine, and also the work they’re putting into raising money for something they really care about,” Mason said.
Tickets for the events can be purchased at ourtownmatters.net under “Local Events” or by calling the CASA office. The evening performance is $35 and the matinee is $15.
