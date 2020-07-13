At 6 a.m. Monday, the sun crept over the mountains, beaming enough light for the massive, annual Olathe Sweet sweet corn harvest operation to begin. A crew of approximately 46 people (usually 44) readied for a day’s work at a corn field in Olathe, beginning day one of a three-day process.
Every year, as part of the H2A visa program for agricultural workers, dozens of foreign workers make the trip from Mexico to help with the harvest. With the help of a "mule train" — a 43-feet wide by 45-feet long machine — several workers will feverishly pluck hundreds of ears of corn and toss the produce onto a steel basket. From there, workers on the train will grab the corn and place it into crates, which then makes its way to the end of a bobtail truck via metal rollers.
The Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn Harvest began July 13 as workers arrived to the field early in the morning to begin harvesting corn.
The crates are placed onto pallets on the bed of the bobtail, and once the bed is full, the corn heads to Tuxedo Corn’s cooling plant, where it will be chilled.
The train moves slowly to give the workers on the ground ample time to pluck each ear of corn. Additionally, workers aboard the train work quickly to fill each crate. The operation, which features many moving parts, moves swiftly, and the workers communicate throughout the process to keep all facets running smoothly.
Since there is WiFi on the train, and everything is labeled, farmers can determine when, and where, each box of corn was picked.
The yearly process helps provide local food banks and Kroger stores nationwide with massive amounts of the popular and well known "Olathe Sweet" sweet corn.
Kroger, parent company of King Soopers and City Market contracts the corn at a set price. Representatives met with John Harold, Olathe farmer and owner of Tuxedo Corn Company, in the fall with the decision to feature more of the Olathe corn in KMA’s (Kroger Marketing Areas).
“Our corn brings people to their stores,” Harold said.
Much of the corn will make its way to Denver, Houston, Utah, Tennessee, Atlanta, and Phoenix, Harold said, but the corn can be found in stores ranging from Virginia to Alaska with the trademark “Olathe Sweet.”
The partnership started around 30 years ago. “They’ve been a good partner,” said Harold, who is in his 34th year harvesting corn.
Outside of Kroger, there are additional organizations that will get some corn. Sharing Ministries, a local food bank, was at Monday’s harvest, and the Big E’s Supermarket in Eckert will receive the Olathe corn. A few people from Utah made the trip and filled up their truck to the brim with the produce.
To provide extensive safety measures for the workers in the middle of a pandemic, Harold purchased seven 15-passenger vans, hauling no more than eight people per van. The workers are required to wear masks, and must take their temperature in the morning and evening. Also, there is a house, which Harold calls a “safe house,” that will help isolate someone if they contract the disease and provide a place to quarantine.
So far, there haven’t been any problems, and Harold hopes that trend continues.
Harold estimates his cleaning costs have gone up since cleaning and sanitation is done twice a day.
“We’re making on every effort I know how to keep them safe because it’s a real concern of mine,” Harold said.
For the workers making the trip, Harold said there was no problem in getting them across the border. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late June that will suspend temporary visas for foreign workers through 2020, but Harold said “that’s a whole different story” from what is needed to bring the people across to work on the field.
In terms of water supply, the strong water storage will help Tuxedo Corn have water this year, even though the region has had a lack of rain and is experiencing drought.
Monday’s harvest featured just one crew. On Tuesday, there may be two crews, Harold said, and on Wednesday, there will be three full crews, 150 people, harvesting the rest of the 1,700-acre field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.