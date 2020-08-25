There is a gritty mysticism that accompanies New Orleans that keeps me forever wanting just a little more. It's one of those places you leave having more unanswered questions than you arrived with, which prompts the planning of your return trip — the trip you graduated to because senses of ownership and lust presided over any subpar feeling, distaste or lack of trust.
I fall into the category of humans who struggle to desire the same experience twice. This extends beyond traveling to other pleasure buttons like hiking trails, gnarly arm tattoos, restaurants and childbirth — it really takes a treasure for me to want second and third servings.
My first time in New Orleans was quick and dirty — a weekend packing in all the staples; Jazz and Heritage Fest, late night music venues, French Quarter musts, clock free living, ex-lover voodoo curses, gaudy beads and endless catfish and softshell crab po’boy sandwiches. This was late spring of 2005, the tail end of a long road trip, and just a short time before New Orleans would experience the devastating and lasting effects of Hurricane Katrina.
I returned the next spring as well as three more times after that (to date) — the landscape was very different after the hurricane, but the vibe was just as strong, and perhaps even stronger, than before.
This timeless strength, the sense of pride if you will, seems even more present in the cuisine. It’s a place you purposely diet for — one that will proudly pack a welcomed freshman fifteen in just a few short days.
The food is perfectly simple and timeless. Every po’boy one-ups the last, and if alligator is an option, your day just reached a 10!
Looking back, I’m not sure that I have ever had a bad meal in New Orleans. (Again, maybe this is the fat kid in me shining through, forever drooling over a freshly caught fried fish dinner). The dish that resonates the most in my mental catalog of memorable meals, is largely due to a man I met on the street shortly after checking in to my hotel In the garden district.
I was self navigating (I tend to have that stubborn, I’ve been here before, I-know-my-way-check-with the-sun Girl Scout thing going on) and took a wrong turn. I’m not clear on if the gentleman I met approached me, or the other way around, but rather than gifting me navigational strength, he set my palate straight and life coached me with “the best thing you’ll eat in New Orleans is the charbroiled oysters!”
He was direct and spoke the truth. The oysters, in addition to a mounding bucket of other shelled delicacies, were dinner that night at a place I couldn’t find again to save my life. I COULD KISS THAT MAN!
Moral of the story — take a wrong turn, talk to strangers, channel your inner fat kid and make the time and necessary sacrifices to experience the cuisine and culture of New Orleans, and then do it again. Cheers!
Charbroiled Oysters
Ingredients
•8 ounces salted butter (softened)
•2 tablespoons garlic (finely chopped)
•1 teaspoon black pepper
•Pinch dried oregano
•18 large oysters (freshly shucked on the half shell)
•1 ounce Parmesan cheese (grated)
•2 teaspoons flat-leaf parsley (chopped)
Steps
•Gather ingredients
•Heat the grill to high.
•In a bowl, mix butter with garlic, pepper, and oregano.
•Place oysters over the hottest part of the grill.
•Spoon seasoned butter over the oysters so that some will overflow into fire and flame up.
•The oysters are ready when they puff up and get curly on the sides — about 5 minutes.
•Sprinkle the cheese on top of the oysters, followed by the parsley.
•Serve on the shells immediately with French bread.
