Finding winter grazing space for over 2,000 ewes is no easy feat for Renee Deal, owner of Delta-based Sperry Livestock. In the summer, the family business’s sheep and lambs, sometimes totaling over 6,000, have plenty of space on Sperry’s land, but the struggle begins when the seasons turn.
For years Deal has had a Bureau of Land Management permit allowing the animals to graze between Delta and Grand Junction, but this has been impossible for the last five years due to drought. She turned to renting private land, a costlier endeavor, but now out-of-state buyers are purchasing these properties, and some have no desire to share them with agricultural producers.
Sometimes, Deal and ranchers like her must resort instead to buying hay for the sheep and feeding them in smaller, enclosed quarters. The process is both expensive and less than ideal for the animals, who become more prone to disease.
But the tables are turning for Deal. Soon, she’ll be paid to have her sheep graze below the solar panels of the Garnet Mesa Solar Farm.
The proposed facility east of Delta, a collaboration between Guzman Energy, Citra Power, and Delta Montrose Electric Association, will span over 350 acres and provide enough energy to power around 18,000 homes.
It will also be one of the Western Slope’s major forays into agrivoltaics, which a recent state senate bill defines as the “integration of solar energy generation facilities with agricultural activities.”
Todd Ballard, a Delta-based Extension Area Specialist in Agronomy and Weed Science for Colorado State University, believes increasing land use and energy efficiency through new methods like agrivoltaics is crucial for economic growth, especially as the global population keeps increasing.
He’s part of a team of researchers at Colorado State studying the different ways agrivoltaics could be implemented throughout the state, such as rooftop farming and on irrigated land, and what potential drawbacks might be.
The Garnet Mesa project is an example of what Ballard believes could be an early successful use of the technology, which is grazing mid-size livestock below solar panels. Cattle, he said, could damage the conduit, but goats and sheep can successfully graze on the irrigated land below the installations.
The Colorado State team is also looking at growing crops below solar panels, with mixed results. According to Ballard, most fruits and tomatoes are poorly suited to this environment because the increased humidity combined with the crops’ proximity to the ground foster issues like mold growth.
However, the increased shade produced by the panels can also provide a longer growing season for some crops like leafy greens, which may thrive below the panels.
Ballard said agrivoltaics can provide more security for producers by generating dual income streams, but noted solar panels are a long-term investment, and farmers should be profitable on their own first rather than relying on the technology to stay afloat.
More research needs to be done, he said, and teams like the Colorado State researchers are continuing to look into best practices for incorporating solar and agriculture, like finding out the best plants and methods for growing under solar panels.
“We need to continue to share our discoveries with producers so they know the risks and rewards,” he said.
One recent legislative act aims to help with this kind of research and offer a boost to agrivoltaic projects throughout the state.
Senate Bill 23-092, which passed toward the end of this year’s session, earned bipartisan support including from Republican sponsors Cleave Simpson, who represents parts of Montrose County, and Matt Soper, who represents Delta.
It lays out multiple measures aimed at supporting the use and growth of agrivoltaics and aquavoltaics, which are solar generation facilities integrated with irrigation canals or reservoirs. For one, the bill provides certain tax exemptions for these sorts of projects, such as exempting certain machinery from property tax, and authorizes the Agricultural Drought and Climate Resilience Office to award grants for agrivoltaic and aquavoltaic projects and research. It also requires the state to convene a task force to study the challenges and opportunities associated with using these practices in Colorado.
For Deal, who is venturing into solar grazing for the first time, the timing is serendipitous and the benefit is huge.
“We want to make our business more resilient, we know going forward green energy is important not just to the environment but the economy,” she said. “And it can be mutually beneficial.”
For Garnet Mesa, paying a landscaper to handle the weeds and nuisances that can grow below solar panels would be expensive and unnecessary– having a herd of sheep grazing below, even paying the ranchers for them to do so, is a more efficient and cost-effective solution.
Deal, on the other hand, will benefit from having enough winter grazing space for around 1,000 animals, with more favorable growing conditions for feed. The panels, she explained, provide shade that should allow healthy feed mixtures to grow for even more months of the year in a typically harsh, hot environment.
“It’s a circular process when you have sheep in there,” she said. “They are fertilizing, but they're also eating it down. Having healthy vegetation under the panels creates more cooling, which is beneficial for the panels as well.”
The Garnet Mesa project is targeted for completion in the last quarter of next year, after facing early opposition from members of the Delta community concerned about the loss of prime, irrigated agricultural land.
Delta County commissioners greenlit the project last August after the energy cooperatives added the agrivoltaic element, and Guzman representative Amy Messenger said project officials are now focusing on planning, design and pre-construction tasks.
Messenger noted how early community concerns underlined a need for agrivoltaics in Western Slope communities, as opposed to solar alone.
“The inclusion of agrivoltaics in Delta County is important for preserving irrigated agricultural land…” she said via email. “Future projects on the Western Slope will need to respond to the local community's desire to maintain agricultural land usage.”
Officials and ranchers involved in this field understand the opposition — but believe agrivoltaics have a future on the Western Slope and throughout Colorado
Simpson, who is part of the fourth generation of his family to farm and ranch in the San Luis Valley, said in March that the dry agricultural area could be a prime location for exploring the technology. As the West continues to experience a mega-drought and water supplies dwindle, he said there could ultimately be up to 100,000 less irrigated acres in the valley, and agrivoltaics could provide a different use for the land.
“It's good to get that in the forefront of folks’ minds and look at how Colorado can help our ag companies and increase solar,” he said. “We don't have to diminish agriculture.”
Deal knows change can be difficult, but believes producers with traditional values can come around on appropriate projects once they see the new technology can be mutually beneficial. The Garnet Mesa deal isn’t just a way for Sperry Livestock, which Deal’s great-grandfather started around 95 years ago, to grow its business, she said. It will allow her family to keep it.