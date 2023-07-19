Finding winter grazing space for over 2,000 ewes is no easy feat for Renee Deal, owner of Delta-based Sperry Livestock. In the summer, the family business’s sheep and lambs, sometimes totaling over 6,000, have plenty of space on Sperry’s land, but the struggle begins when the seasons turn. 

For years Deal has had a Bureau of Land Management permit allowing the animals to graze between Delta and Grand Junction, but this has been impossible for the last five years due to drought. She turned to renting private land, a costlier endeavor, but now out-of-state buyers are purchasing these properties, and some have no desire to share them with agricultural producers.



