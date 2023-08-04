West Nile virus has no cure, only supportive treatment, and can lead to serious health issues for some individuals. Officials say preventing contact with mosquitoes is the best line of defense. (Courtesy/Delta County Environmental Health)
Len and Lorie Cribbs still remember the third weekend of July 2022. They played golf with friends, took a Jeep into Yankee Boy basin to see wildflowers, and were generally enjoying a peaceful retirement together.
But a few days later, Len woke with a headache. The symptoms kept coming; body aches and fatigue soon left him struggling to even walk around his house, and eventually, a 104-degree fever prompted Lori to bring him to the hospital, as life-threatening symptoms led doctors to believe he’d contracted meningitis.
It took weeks for him to get a proper diagnosis of West Nile virus, weeks he spent attending speech and physical therapy and struggling to complete tasks like simply moving a dinner plate.
The man who had a Ph.D. in chemistry struggled to keep two thoughts in his head at the same time.
“The (speech) therapist would give me simple problems that probably a first grader could solve and I couldn't do them,” he told the audience at the Montrose Forum on Wednesday. “I would start doing them and my brain would become overloaded and just shut down.”
Though he finally got a diagnosis weeks after being admitted to the hospital, it may not have mattered — West Nile has no cure, and only supportive treatment is available. For the past year, it’s become a major part of the Cribbs’ life, and Len was even hospitalized months after initially catching the disease.
Now, the couple is dedicated to spreading their story — and helping others avoid a similar one.
“As you look at me this morning, even though I have a raspy voice, I probably look like a relatively healthy 69-year-old,” Len told the audience at Cascade Hall on Colorado Mesa University’s Montrose campus. “I can tell you that's not the truth. I still have symptoms that will probably plague me the rest of my life.”
The cause of the ailment that’s plagued Len for a year was likely a simple mosquito bite. And, Montrose County Health Director Jim Aiustin said, avoiding the bites is the best way to prevent it.
Len’s case was one of 38 reported to the county last year, and while late summer and early fall usually bring the most cases, it’s never too early to start considering prevention. In fact, a pool of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus has already been identified in Delta, and that county’s Health Department reported its first human case of the year earlier this week.
Austin explained a handful of cases have been reported throughout Colorado already this season, including in Larimer and La Plata counties.
He said the disease is often spread between mosquitoes and animals like birds, and humans are generally infected by mosquito bites. However, humans can not spread it to each other.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who are bitten by infected mosquitos will be asymptomatic, and the majority of those who are symptomatic will not experience severe illness.
“There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people,” according to the CDC website. “Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”
However, Austin noted the risk is higher for some groups.
“People of any age can be infected,” he said. “However, older people are at greatest risk for severe disease. Folks with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, organ transplants, they're at greater risk for serious illness.”
So, “How do we protect ourselves from getting the virus?”” Austin said. ”This is all about prevention.”
Long-sleeved shirts and pants can cover up the skin so mosquitos can’t get to it, while mosquito repellent containing DEET can also keep the bugs away.
Austin recommended draining standing water near homes, like water that sits in flower pots or bird baths, every few days so mosquitos can’t breed in it.
And, he said, the bugs are around and biting the worst between dusk and dawn. So if it starts getting buggy, sometimes it’s best to just go inside.
