West Nile virus has no cure, only supportive treatment, and can lead to serious health issues for some individuals. Officials say preventing contact with mosquitoes is the best line of defense. (Courtesy/Delta County Environmental Health)

Len and Lorie Cribbs still remember the third weekend of July 2022. They played golf with friends, took a Jeep into Yankee Boy basin to see wildflowers, and were generally enjoying a peaceful retirement together. 

But a few days later, Len woke with a headache. The symptoms kept coming; body aches and fatigue soon left him struggling to even walk around his house, and eventually, a 104-degree fever prompted Lori to bring him to the hospital, as life-threatening symptoms led doctors to believe he’d contracted meningitis.



