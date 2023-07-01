A few years ago, heading to a weeklong day camp in the great outdoors would have been a distant dream for Ginger Hughes.
But California philanthropist Robert Zimmer made it possible for the Montrose cancer survivor and other young people to attend his Zimmer Family Adventure Camp at Laughing Bear Ranch, where she experienced the outdoors in an affirming environment. Ginger has been attending the late-June camp ever since, mom Heather Hughes said.
“She started out as a kid there. She fell in love with it and they fell in love with her,” Heather recounted late last week, as the adventure camp drew its 11th year to a close. “They just made a personal connection with her. She’s a special individual. She’s got a lot of light and bright to her. Ginger even talks to Mr. Z. on the phone. He reaches out and calls her.”
The Zimmer Family Adventure Camp brings a handful of young people — now selected through CASA of the 7th Judicial District and Partners Mentoring — to the 12-acre ranch between Montrose and Ridgway. Each day, the young folks enjoy a set activity, ranging from hiking and rafting, to fishing — and even a make-a-milkshake competition. This year’s camp, in addition to the close-out jam session, also included a day of plein air painting.
Campgoers are delivered to the ranch each morning and collected each evening during the weeklong camp, which is always held after Father’s Day and before the Fourth of July.
Juanita Freeland’s son, Christopher Trujillo, is a devoted fan of 10 years. How much does he love it? According to his mom, more than Disney World. Yes. That Disney World.
“He wouldn’t miss summer camp for nothing. Even if it was a trip to Disney World, he would go to Zimmer Camp instead. That’s his big thing for the summer,” Freeland said.
“It gives me a chance to get outside and do stuff,” said Christopher, now in 10th grade. “It’s cool. It’s like a chance to get away from life and stuff and just enjoy yourself.”
For kids like Christopher and Ginger, Zimmer’s camp provides a supportive, fun environment and camaraderie. For their families, it provides support in the form of opportunities they cannot easily provide their children.
“Otherwise, he wouldn’t be able to do much else,” said Freeland. “We don’t travel a lot. One of my daughters (Trista) has went; she went for three years and at that time, she aged out.”
The children came into the camp when Hilltop Family Resources coordinated who would attend; campgoers are now selected through CASA and Partners. “I was excited. The kids were excited. They had never really done anything like this. They both still talk about it often,” Freeland recounted.
“The camp is for struggling kids or struggling families,” Heather Hughes said. “I don’t really know how they invite people to go to this camp, but it is just so lovely. It’s a time that the kids get to be treated very well. What’s been so sweet, that makes Ginger want to return, is they make her feel special.”
‘Where they could be just kids’
Zimmer, a former foster parent, saw firsthand how families’ struggles can affect children. He wanted to help.
“The genesis of the camp was way back when I was in my 40s and my wife and I were doing foster care. We did emergency shelter,” Zimmer said Wednesday. “I personally saw their situation from broken homes, if you will, dysfunctional homes, and I realized, wouldn’t it be nice if I ever had the wherewithal to do a camp for kids — where they could be just kids.”
When a previous business partner found Laughing Bear Ranch between Montrose and Ridgway, Zimmer was sold. Maybe it was the two trout ponds on the property.
“When I was young, I used to go trout fishing,” he shared. His mother would drop him off at a local reservoir and he could spend the day, fishing to his heart’s content. As an adult, Zimmer realized not all kids have a parent who can take them fishing. These days, he makes a full day of it during camp. Every year, by tradition, fishing day is Thursday.
“Fishing is the one constant that’s always there. Every year, we take the kids trout fishing. We have a contest,” Zimmer said. Small cash awards are given to the first and second camper to catch a fish, and there is also a prize for whomever catches the biggest. The most recent camp ended with 91 fish caught — plenty to go around at the Friday cookout, where standard barbecue fare rounded out the menu.
“That’s our mission and purpose. Get the kids in wilderness, get them outdoors, keep them safe. Hopefully, they are learning a bit about the outdoors,” Zimmer said.
“Robert’s had this vision for a long time,” said camp organizer Sam Rametta.
Rametta was himself inspired by having participated in a family camp through the Catholic Church. He said when his friend Zimmer approached him with the idea to go scouting for property, they spotted Laughing Bear and Zimmer fell in love with it.
Zimmer, he said, had the three key ingredients to making the camp a reality: time, treasure and talent.
“The rest is history,” Rametta said.
Labors of love
As you might expect, putting on a camp for 20 or so young people every summer takes a lot of work.
Enter Rametta.
“I wouldn’t be able to do it without him and he’s done it all 11 years,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer also gets help from Mariah Emond, who formerly worked with CASA and now helps coordinate the camp. Other adults from within the community volunteer their time to help with specific activities. On fishing day, for example, the adventure camp needs several adults to supervise and assist kids with baiting and removing hooks, cleaning the fish, and related tasks.
“Both CASA and Partners provide leaders. We have four adults (full-time),” Zimmer explained. All adults working at the camp are pre-screened and have cleared background checks.
Zimmer expressly refuses offers of financial contributions, but finds people’s time valuable.
“We’ll accept people with their talents and time, but we don’t accept any financial contributions. We’ve have a few people offer,” he said.
Camp kids also receive gifts that may seem small, but help them and their families. “We tell them it’s more like Hanukkah than Christmas,” Zimmer quipped, because the gifts are daily.
Campers receive items such as hoodies, water bottles, magnifying glasses and a multi-purpose tool. Gifts have also included backpacks with school supplies, Hughes said.
“I can’t tell you how much that has helped me out as a mother. It’s always good quality stuff,” she said.
For Zimmer, campers and their families, though, the real rewards are intangible.
Feeland said her children found a sense of family and belonging. “He (Christopher) loves Zimmer Camp. They’ve become like family. It’s his big thing of the summer,” she said.
“What I like about Zimmer Camp is it makes kids feel special,” Hughes said. “It raises their confidence … that other people care besides their family, and that’s always important. … It really just boosts confidence.”
Zimmer assures that he also reaps rewards when he sees the children benefit. “The world seems like it’s crazy sometimes. When they come to camp, we tell them this is a safe place. We’re going to try to have as much fun as we can in five days, but make sure you’re safe the whole time,” he said.
“They feel safe there. Everything’s affirming. That’s all we do: Encouraging, affirming, help their confidence and open their eyes, hopefully, to hiking, fishing, whitewater rafting.”
Rametta chalks up this year’s camp as a success. “The kids had a great time. We had a great time. There were a lot of laughs,” he said.
Ginger was again among the happy campers; her mom said Zimmer Family Adventure Camp gives her something to look forward to.
“It puts a smile on her face. You can’t ask for more than that.”