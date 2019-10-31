bundles of leaf bags for the city’s annual fall leaf cleanup.
The bundles, which contain four leaf bags each, are available for purchase at City Hall located at 433 South First Street. Each bundle is $1 each.
Residents can fill the bags with leaves and place them on the curb for pickup by city crews. Contact Public Works at 970-240-1480 to schedule a pick-up.
This is a free pickup service available to all City of Montrose utility customers until mid-December. City crews began picking up the bags Oct. 28.
Please note that any brand of leaf bag which is clear is acceptable. The City of Montrose would like to remind residents to refrain from raking leaves into the street or city storm drains.
For more information contact City Hall at 970-240-1400, or visit: www.CityOfMontrose.org.
