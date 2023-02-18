While we may not be able to control the weather, the City of Montrose and its people have to take care of its aftermath. This week saw anywhere from 10 to 12 inches of snow fall, but the city has a snow removal protocol for days like Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. 

“We have basically a tier system for snow removal for the city streets,” said William Woody, communications manager for the city. Woody also said city public works staff monitor the weather for when it is time to bring plows to the pavement. “We plan for these things. There is nothing about a weather event that will catch us off guard.” 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?