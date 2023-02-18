While we may not be able to control the weather, the City of Montrose and its people have to take care of its aftermath. This week saw anywhere from 10 to 12 inches of snow fall, but the city has a snow removal protocol for days like Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
“We have basically a tier system for snow removal for the city streets,” said William Woody, communications manager for the city. Woody also said city public works staff monitor the weather for when it is time to bring plows to the pavement. “We plan for these things. There is nothing about a weather event that will catch us off guard.”
There are four tiers to the city’s snow removal system.
The first tier, and first roads to get plowed, are considered emergency access routes or major roads, such as Townsend Avenue and the streets surrounding Montrose Regional Health. The city prioritizes keeping these roads cleared throughout the hazardous weather. There are also key intersections throughout Montrose that are considered high priority.
The next roads that the city focuses on are considered minor arterial roads; these are roads commonly used, such as for bus routes. One example would be Park Avenue and Grand Avenue.
The streets of the third tier are adjacent to that of the second, therefore they see a fair amount of traffic. The last tier entails public parking lots, public recreational trails, and local residential roads not adjacent to other tiers.
These last three tiers are listed in the protocol as being plowed for “reasonable all-weather access,” and the city does its best to plow these roads the same day as the storm. The protocol continues “snow removal operations within each tier may be delayed or suspended to allocate resources for higher-tier snow removal priorities.”
Despite the size of the storm, the city was not only able to clear roads efficiently, but able to keep trash routes going, although at a slower pace than normal, said Woody.
A storm like this creates a safety concern, so the city also stays in contact with fire trucks and ambulances.
Although Montrose doesn’t have the staff or equipment to plow every city street, being down one snow plow, the city has contractors when it comes time to clear a large enough amount of snow. These local contractors know to stay ready when a storm is on its way; in fact, Haynes Excavation Inc. will keep equipment in key places around town in preparation.
“It’s more of a community effort like this,” said Woody. While big cities may have a large number of employees to take care of natural hazards like this, the city has a community willing to help.
Aside from these hired contractors, all of public works strive to keep the roads safe, including drives, street and parks crews. After trucks with plows have cleared snow out of the way for drivers, a second truck comes down these roads with an industrial snow blower that sucks snow up into the back of the dump truck.
These trucks then dispose of the snow at certain dump sites. The biggest of these dump sites lies off of North San Juan Avenue. There are smaller dumps around the city, one of them, near the hospital.
When city staff has time, they will haul these smaller dumps to the larger dump sites. Luckily dumping this amount of snow does not cost the city anything.
What about snow removal costs? Those numbers are harder to estimate. The city will buy sand, salt, and liquid thawing treatment in bulk, but how much is required depends on the amount of snow each year. The city also pays the contractors it hires, but with city workers being on salary, the amount of money spent on tasks such as shoveling snow and clearing roads isn't as easy to determine.
The city budgets out $10,000 dollars every year for snow removal, although again how much of this budget is spent every year differs. A big storm like Wednesday’s, said Woody, is estimated to cost a couple thousand in removal, a percentage of the total budget.
Woody said most years, Montrose averages 20 inches in snowfall. This being one of the biggest storms Montrose has seen in a while, the city was prepared with a lot of hands on deck to keep the roads safe for drivers.
The complete snow removal protocol can be found on the City of Montrose's website, cityofmontrose.org.
