A Montrose man allegedly threatened multiple entities in a series of Tweets, some of which point to struggles with mental health.
Christian Castrellon is accused of making several statements on Twitter, by them threatening to go on a shooting spree at Wells Fargo banks; to blow up the FBI building in Denver and the Department of Homeland Security; to carry out attacks at Human Services departments throughout the state, and of threatening general violence against the United States and citizens.
Castrellon was identified after the nature of the threats prompted the FBI to seek and receive an emergency disclosure from Twitter to determine the origin of the Tweets, according to a federal arrest affidavit dated Monday, March 14.
Castrellon was arrested Friday, March 11, a few hours after he allegedly made some of the statements on social media. He was held on suspicion of interstate communications containing threats, which carries up to five years in federal prison upon conviction.
The Montrose Police Department assisted the FBI in detaining Castrellon, who was nabbed as he walked out of a local restaurant; he was arrested without incident, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
Hall could not comment on case information, because the MPD is only an assisting agency in the matter.
According to the federal affidavit, the threatening Tweets started the morning of March 11; each came from the username “christiancastrellon” and the Twitter handle @L1castrellon.
The first read: “I want to set explosives at the FBI department building in Denver and I am" (sic); “I am going to be attacking homeland security. I want alot of damage done. I hate the United States” (sic), and “I am going to attack department of human services throughout Colorado. I am a real killer.”
FBI agents also found other Tweets from the same account. These stated:
• “God is not going to be present for what I am after for the United States. The devil is watching is what I am telling myself. I am attacking so many places in the United States. @mod_russia@IDF”
• “I want to kill of the United States population and I am, my plan is on track" (sic). I hate the United States. @mod_russia”
The author of the Tweets “was actively planning to kill and injure others,” an FBI special agent wrote in the affidavit.
The agent made an emergency disclosure request to Twitter, which provided the IP address associated with the account from which the Tweets had been posted. The agent then received information from a local internet provider that included a residential address in Montrose.
According to the affidavit, when the agent reached out to the Montrose Police Department, a sergeant told him the address was associated with Castrellon because of a 2013 encounter there during which Castrellon allegedly threatened violence.
Police officers on March 11 drove by the home, where they spotted a vehicle associated with Castrellon; this vehicle was registered to his parents.
While the MPD was working with the FBI, the police got a call from the vice president of security for Wells Fargo Bank.
The security official, based in New Mexico, reported information he’d been provided by a Wells Fargo intelligence team in North Carolina. Wells Fargo furnished screenshots of Tweets from a “Christian Castrellon.”
The first, dated March 10, stated: “@WellsFargo I am planning a shooting at multiple wellsfargo locations”
Additional Tweets associated with the accounted and dated March 4 stated:
• “I am going to loot the state of Colorado”
• “I hate psychiatric holds because it means jail? Why?”
• “I swear im going to start robbing and killing” (sic)
• “I never get any help and i am tired of going to jail" and “I don’t know what to do anymore”
Further Tweets indicated the account holder had been asked if he was suicidal; stated that he was unhappy with how he has been treated since childhood and “I need some machine that shows me somewhere else when i want to clear my mind” (sic).
This string of Tweets conclude with statements that things had become tiresome and that he “gets made fun of but dont even get to talk to anyone” (sic).
A March 1 Tweet allegedly associated with the same account shows a gun.
The FBI agent compared photos on Twitter with Castrellon’s driver’s license photo and determined that they matched.
At about 1 p.m. March 11, MPD officers spotted his vehicle parked at a North Townsend eatery and approached just as Castrellon and his mother walked outside.
The arrest affidavit states that because there is probable cause to believe Castrellon used Twitter to transmit several threatening, violent communications from his location in Montrose across state lines, it constitutes the crime of making threatening interstate communications.
Castrellon was set to appear in federal court in Grand Junction March 17 for a bond hearing. A preliminary hearing has been slated for March 28.
Hall said the Montrose Police Department is pleased to assist the FBI and other federal agencies when required.
“They provide us with great resources that enhance our investigations and so when we have the opportunity to return the favor, we always assist,” he said.