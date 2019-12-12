Director Rain Johnson’s freshman effort came out in 2005. “Brick” is a hard-boiled noir picture that takes place in a high school. It follows Joseph Gordon Levitt unraveling a mystery involving his ex-girlfriend, shady characters, femme fatales and plenty of twists. From there, Johnson has made films involving con men, time-traveling assassins and a grumpy old Luke Skywalker. But Rian Johnson loves a good mystery and spins a good old fashioned whodunnit in his latest feature, “Knives Out”, that’ll leave you guessing until the final act.
“Knives Out” is bursting at the seams with an all-star cast. Christopher Plummer plays Harlan Thrombey, a famous crime novelist and patriarch to the Thrombey clan who dies on his 85th birthday. His children are played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon. His daughter and son-in-law are played by Toni Collette and Don Johnson. His grandchildren are played by Chris Evans, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. His nurse and confidant is played by Ana De Armas. The police investigating the death are played by Lakeith Stanfield and Noah Segan. Daniel Craig plays the southern private detective, Benoit Blanc, consulting on the case. Even Frank Oz, mostly a voice actor, makes an appearance!
With a cast like this, there’s no way that the film would be dull. Buoyed by Johnson’s engrossing script and steadied by his directorial hand, “Knives Out” becomes one of the most enjoyable films of the year. Daniel Craig seems to be having a ball as Benoit Blanc, belting out a Southern accent rivaling Foghorn Leghorn himself. His character is literally introduced in the background and slowly takes command in a charming and bumbling manner. Every time he shows up, the audience takes notice which is quite a feat considering his supporting cast.
Craig isn’t the only one garnering the audience’s attention. Ana De Armas takes a surprising turn as one of the main protagonists and I loved her in this film. She absolutely killed it in “Bladerunner 2049” and does not disappoint in “Knives Out” as Marta. She and Craig have great chemistry and it’s quite enjoyable watching the two bounce off of each other. The two were by far my favorite characters in the film, just slightly beating out Chris Evans’ amazing performance as the ultimate butthead Ransom Thrombey. However, Chris Evans does have the best sweaters in the whole film. While praising the above-mentioned actors, I cannot neglect the rest of the cast who each do a wonderful job fleshing out the Thrombey family. You’ll just have to go and see the film to fully appreciate the sheer brilliance of this ensemble cast, in between trying to figure out the mystery at the heart of “Knives Out”.
It’s also an absolutely beautiful film, taking place in an elegant New England mansion filled with all sorts of whodunnit ephemera. Rian Johnson never fails at fleshing out the worlds he creates and he does it again in “Knives Out”. Hints at Blanc’s past adventures, nods to the novels of Thrombey throughout and flourishes that serve no other purpose than being dang cool (that sitting room!) embellish a film that is already quite flamboyant in a way that doesn’t detract from the thrust of the main narrative. Johnson knows when to pull back and when to go all out and doesn’t miss a step this time around.
I love a good mystery and I thoroughly enjoyed myself watching this, trying to figure out exactly how it was going to end. I was a bit disoriented at the film’s start when it zigged instead of zagged, but by the end, I loved the whole journey and shook my head at my earlier incredulity. Rian Johnson knocks it out of the park and I can’t recommend “Knives Out” enough.
There’s not much else I can say about “Knives Out” without getting into spoiler territory so I’ll leave you with a hearty recommendation to see this in theatres if you can. It really embodies what it means to go out to the movies and provides a good time for all that do. I can’t wait to watch it again!
“Knives Out” is now in theatres. It is rated PG-13.
4 out of 5 stars
