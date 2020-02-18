The Giving Guys of Montrose boost nonprofits, community

Kay Heinschel admits to being a copycat — but it’s for a good cause. Several good causes, in fact.
Heinschel is part of The Giving Guys of Montrose, which has given away about $25,000 to various organizations since its founding in 2018. Most recently, the club donated $3,800 to the Blind Endeavors Foundation.
“It makes you feel good. … If you’re in a true community and you’re all in this together, you need to help out where you can and when you can,” Heinschel said. “I’m retired. I have the opportunity to do this. It makes me feel good when we can help out an organization that is helping some piece of the community.”
The Giving Guys of Montrose is modeled after the Giving Club of Montrose, whose membership is composed of women, including Heinschel’s wife, Sue Hansen, a Montrose County commissioner. This club was in turn modeled after a similar one in Grand Junction.
“We’re a bunch of copycats,” Heinschel joked. He said that after Hansen began attending the women’s giving club, he talked about it over lunch with Bob Cash, Carlton Mason and Dan Moore — and The Giving Guys of Montrose was born.
The Giving Guys meets about four times a year, with the next meeting coming up at 5:30 p.m. April 14, at Cobble Creek Golf Club (upstairs).
Each man attending pays $100 in meeting dues (more if desired), which goes into a collective pot. The members receive a form they can use to nominate a worthy cause, plus a ballot for voting.
The nomination cards go into a basket; three are selected by random drawing and the man who nominated each finalist then has five minutes to make a pitch to other members.
The finalist with the most votes wins the whole pot of cash for the night. With about 80 members, it can add up, although not every member attends every meeting.
“I joined because I feel I have a moral responsibility to invest generosity into my community,” said member Ian Atha, a local real estate agent. “It’s also fun to have a drink after work with guys who you may not have known previously and shoot the breeze, and it’s all for a good cause.”
Blind Endeavors, the most recent recipient of local men’s largesse, is a nonprofit for adaptive sports and recreation, founded by blind veteran Steven Baskis in 2015.
“They help a lot of veterans,” Heinschel said. “They help different organizations.”
When the time came to give Blind Endeavors a check, though, its principals were out doing good, so they weren’t available right away. The Giving Guys recently was able to award the cash, though, and it was gratefully received.
“It was a generous, nice donation that came out of nowhere,” Victor Henderson, Blind Endeavors operations manager, said.
The nonprofit plans to use the money for the Tour of the Canyons program, a roughly 200-mile bike ride for blinded veterans and their “pilots,” that takes them from the Grand Junction area to Moab. The tour is in collaboration with the nonprofit San Juan LEADS Serves.
The trek requires a lot of planning, equipment and supplies for between four and eight blinded veterans who will be riding tandem bikes.
Substantial donations such as the one The Giving Guys provided are helpful, Henderson said. Blind Endeavors has a nationwide and regional reach. Its work includes outreach to schools, to help younger people understand what it takes for sight-impaired people to participate in sports, and to ask questions about blindness.
“It gives the kids that opportunity to understand what people with visual impairment have to go through and shows them it’s possible,” Henderson said.
“We’re a small organization and we try to make a big difference.”
He thanked the Giving Guys. “They do great things for the community and we hope they continue on,” Henderson said.
The Giving Guys of Montrose — which in about two short years has also given to such organizations as the Montrose Medical Mission, Shepherd’s Hand and Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club — will keep on giving, Heinschel said.
“We would love to get enough members where we can give away like the women’s club does,” he said, tipping his hat to the women who recently were able to give $17,000 generated from one meeting.
“You can make a difference with a couple of thousand dollars, but you can make a different difference with $17,000,” he said, again urging men to come be part of The Giving Guys.
“The more, the merrier. Bring your nominations,” Heinschel said.
