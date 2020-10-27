To-may-to, to-mah-to. It doesn’t really matter how you pronounce it; at this time of year every gardener will have a ton of tomatoes that are either ripening up or very green. The big question is “will they freeze tonight?”
If you are like me, you pick the ripest and say a little prayer over the ones left outside. The other alternative is to pick some of the green tomatoes and find fun ways to use them. We’ve all had the classic fried green tomatoes — dust with flour, dip in an egg wash, pat with cornmeal and fry to heart clogging loveliness!
But, after a while, you want something different, and that’s where I come in! Today I’m going to show you a recipe for a green tomato chili that my family raves about. Tart and tangy, with just enough heat to ward off the autumn chill. Perfect for an October evening. Let get started!
The recipe:
•20 medium to small green tomatoes (around 2 inches across) cubed into ½ inch cubes
•½ white onion-diced
•3 tablespoons vegetable oil
•2 Anaheim chilis- diced
•1-pound ground beef (you can use your favorite meat here-elk, deer, bison)
•15 ounce can black beans- drained
•Two 15-ounce cans red kidney beans, drained
•1 tablespoon chili powder
•½ teaspoon garlic powder
•½ teaspoon powdered cumin
•½ teaspoon seasoned salt
•½ teaspoon ground black pepper
•2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
•1 tablespoon paprika
•1 tablespoon “Tajin” brand seasoning
•1 cup beef stock
Instructions:
In a separate pan, brown the ground beef, and drain it. Adding the oil to a large pot, add the diced onion and Anaheim chilis and cook until the onions just barely start to brown.
Add the diced green tomatoes and stir, letting the tomatoes soften a bit. Now add your drained ground beef, the beef stock and bring to a light boil, stirring pretty frequently.
Now add the remaining spices and simmer for 30 minutes. Dish some up and top with some sour cream and chives for a tangy feast. Until next time — enjoy
