Certified Nursing Assistants, or CNAs, in Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties are being recognized at a new awards banquet and conference at the Technical College of the Rockies on Thursday, June 16, for their contributions to the healthcare field.
“It’s going to be really awesome,” said Paula Trickel, the medical assistant program director for TCR. Trickel is also the CNA instructor at the local vocational college, as well as the Perkins grant and conference coordinator.
“A lot of recognition goes to nurses and doctors, but being able to shine some light on CNAs, especially being able to recognize those communities, or CNAs in our communities, is just awesome.”
CNAs are also known as nursing assistants or patient care providers, assisting with physical and complex tasks for patients. Trickel referred to them as the “hands” and “heart” of healthcare, spending the most time with patients or residents.
“I feel like they have a heart of compassion,” she said. “They’re able to connect with people. They’re the ones that are there with them. They’re the ones doing all the hands-on skills and work. They’re the nuts and bolts. They’re the ones that hold it all together, and without them, we would really struggle.”
The school’s CNA program received a Perkins Innovation grant from the state this year and ultimately, had leftover funds. Trickel noted that the school reached out to the state to request they be able to reroute the funds for a CNA conference. The state approved just over $10,000 toward the new event.
TCR secured Matt Cantrell,chief operating officer of the National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA), as keynote speaker for the Thursday event.
The afternoon will consist of “breakout sessions” on self-care, coping with death, as well as other issues that healthcare workers face in the field. The sessions will be led by local healthcare professionals.
“I think that’s going to be really great for folks to be able to come,” Trickel said. “We’ve tried to gear those topics around what our CNAs are facing and struggling with right now, [such as] facing the adversity of chronic short staffing, which is a huge nationwide issue right now. I think that subject is really big.
Trickel hopes that the opportunity for CNAs to connect with other people experiencing the same issues with the same resources will prove beneficial.
The idea formed as an opportunity to give back to TCR CNA students, Trickel said, hoping to motivate and inspire them about the profession. But from there, the seed grew.
Trickel and the program board reached out to facilities throughout Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties to see if there was interest in the conference. Not only was there interest, but Trickel added that some facilities began offering sponsorships, allowing the school to open up the conference for awards. Facilities were able to nominate their high performing CNAs.
From there, Trickel sent the nominations to the NAHCA Board of Directors, who then selected which CNAs would receive the CNA of Excellence Award, as well as the CNA of the Year recipient for Western Colorado.
Awards will go to each nominating facility, she said.
The event is set to last all day, beginning the morning with the keynote address, followed by presentations and a barbecue lunch. Guests can expect to see a photobooth throughout the event, as well.
After the afternoon’s breakout sessions is the conference’s awards banquet at 5 p.m.
“I’m hoping it serves as some motivation and maybe some inspiration for CNAs who’ve had a really rough few years with COVID,” the coordinator said. “I think that everybody is feeling worn out and tired, and there’s chronic shortages happening everywhere nationwide. So I’m really hoping that for our CNA students who have graduated, that they feel a little bit of inspiration.”
Trickel was excited to report that the CNA school, which accepts students as young as high school juniors and seniors, saw a record number of new students this year. The number edged close to 70 CNA students, a significant figure in light of staffing shortages, the coordinator said.
The conference is free to attend thanks to donations and sponsorships from local facilities. RSVP isn’t required, but people interested in doing so can contact Trickel at paula.trickel@tcr.edu or through the TCR at 970-874-6541. The event begins at 10 a.m.