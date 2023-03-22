The Hydrant offers dog daycare, boarding in old Colorado Yurt building

The Hydrant opened its doggie doors last month to four-legged guests. Owners Spencer Fuller and Erin Graham play with Beans, Murphy, Kylo, Waylon, Blanche, Teeko, Tubs and Lefty. (Kylea Henseler/Montrose Daily Press)

When Beans, a medium-ish sized dog that Spencer Fuller describes as an “Australian bean burrito” with maybe a little poodle mixed in, first visited The Hydrant for doggie daycare, she was so anxious her owners had to pick her up. But she was calm and collected by the end of her second day at the new business in the old Colorado Yurt Company (now called Secret Creek) building.

Her story is not unique, as owner Fuller said clients and canine customers who frequent the daycare often notice positive changes.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?