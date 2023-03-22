The Hydrant offers dog daycare, boarding in old Colorado Yurt building

The Hydrant opened its doggie doors last month to four-legged guests. Owners Spencer Fuller and Erin Graham play with Beans, Murphy, Kylo, Waylon, Blanche, Teeko, Tubs and Lefty. (Kylea Henseler/Montrose Daily Press)
When Beans, a medium-ish sized dog that Spencer Fuller describes as an “Australian bean burrito” with maybe a little poodle mixed in, first visited The Hydrant for doggie daycare, she was so anxious her owners had to pick her up. But she was calm and collected by the end of her second day at the new business in the old Colorado Yurt Company (now called Secret Creek) building.
Her story is not unique, as owner Fuller said clients and canine customers who frequent the daycare often notice positive changes.
“They’re seeing like a change in their dogs becoming more loving, more confident, easier on a leash around other dogs,” he said,
Fuller and his wife, Erin Graham, opened the facility at 28 West South Fourth Street in mid-February to cater to dogs of all breeds and sizes. It offers full and half-day daycare, as well as boarding, and plans are in the works to create new packages and services.
The Hydrant is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends by appointment, with daycare services starting at $27 for a half day and $38 for a whole day.
The facility has 11,000 square feet of climate-controlled indoor space for the puppies to play in, including a large area full of toys and play structures. In a smaller “chill out area,” classical music plays on repeat while a television broadcasts calming scenes simulating adventures like walking through a forest.
Fuller and Graham are Ridgway residents and lifelong dog owners and lovers. Both are Fear Free Certified Professionals, having completed courses on emotional well-being, fear and anxiety reduction in animals. A former employee of the Denver Zoo, Fuller also completed training courses on more general animal care.
They believe in mixed playgroups and say dogs benefit from being around companions of different breeds and sizes. However, the team can always bring a nervous pup to the chill-out room or even a quiet quarantine area if necessary.
The daycare experience comes with food, walks, all-day play with employee supervision and some chill-out time in the designated area.
While the couple has mostly promoted The Hydrant’s daycare service so far, the business also has five large kennels and offers boarding for $60 per night Monday through Friday and $75 per night on weekends. The kennels are located in the chill-out room, where the music plays all night, and feature bark guards to prevent guests from snapping at each other. Fuller said dogs are only in the kennels overnight, and get to enjoy the play spaces all day long.
He said The Hydrant’s location within a few minutes' drive of the airport was a big draw of the old yurt company’s space, and he and Graham are hoping to start offering a “Board and Board” package where customers can park on-site, drop their dogs and take a shuttle to Montrose Regional Airport through a service like Western Slope Rides.
That’s not the only package the owners are hoping to offer. While daycare services start at $27 for a half-day, Fuller and Graham are considering offering a package that includes unlimited daycare and boarding for between $1,100 and $2,000 per year.
They’re also hoping to build out the facility’s outdoor space to include an enclosed pool and to partner with other local businesses and charities. The building has unused office space, and the couple is hoping to find a groomer to work on-site. The Hydrant may also host adoption events with Second Chance Humane Society in the future, and Fuller said they also partner with service dog training companies to give the dogs a space to play and act like dogs without breaking their training.
“We’re trying to cross-promote with a groomer, another dog walker and the trainers,” Graham said. “We really want to be working together.
So far, playgroups have been around 15 dogs that she said all return home wiped out from a fun day, but the space could comfortably hold around 40 with more staff supervision.
Some owners are already repeat clients, and Fuller said one reason is because their dogs like seeing the same friends every day.
“We’ve just sent home a lot of really tired dogs that keep coming back,” he said.
