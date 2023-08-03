Music is a family affair for members of Montrose-based band The Last Spike, comprised of Dave Werden, his daughter Hannah Werden, her partner Randy Arndt and Jody Brown, a local artist with years of experience who joined the gang after some early gigs.

Everyone in the band described its music differently when asked — but they agreed it couldn’t be put into a box. Focusing on original tunes, The Last Spike plays a mix of Celtic, bluegrass, folk and Americana-style music, adding their own unique twists to the genres and to the occasional cover track. 



