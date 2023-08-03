Music is a family affair for members of Montrose-based band The Last Spike, comprised of Dave Werden, his daughter Hannah Werden, her partner Randy Arndt and Jody Brown, a local artist with years of experience who joined the gang after some early gigs.
Everyone in the band described its music differently when asked — but they agreed it couldn’t be put into a box. Focusing on original tunes, The Last Spike plays a mix of Celtic, bluegrass, folk and Americana-style music, adding their own unique twists to the genres and to the occasional cover track.
The members came into the group with different experiences and musical influences; violin player and vocalist Hannah was classically trained, while guitar and bass player Randy grew up listening to Van Halen. He first picked up a guitar to learn “Stairway to Heaven.”
Before they were an act, or had a name, The Last Spike was just jamming together at family dinner. Eventually, it grew into something more.
“Our first gig was probably five years ago, in 2018,” Hannah remembers. “And we just played, like, a pickup gig at the farmers market in Montrose. We didn't have our bass player with us then; he joined us a little bit after.”
Brown, the band’s last member, who sings and plays bass and guitar, has acoustic roots and said he loves how being part of the group allows him to create original music.
“I gravitate towards music and lyrics that have feelings and meanings,” he said.
All of the members except Hannah write songs, and the group workshops them together to create a finished product that often emphasizes vocal harmonies and creative instrumentation.
Dave, who plays mandolin and dobro and contributes vocals, explained how one of these original songs, “The Last Spike,” became the group’s namesake. An early tune for the group, the song commemorated the last, golden spike driven to connect the first transcontinental railroad — just as the group connected too, as family members, friends and musical artists joining different genres together to create unique music.
Of course, if there are creative differences, some members of the band can’t really disband from each other — but the music also brings them closer together.
“It's how we connect,” Hannah said of playing with her father. “It's really fun to be able to play with somebody where you don't even have to talk; you kind of think on the same wavelength.”
“Just like when we’re playing something, and we just look at each other,” Dave added. “And we know we're going to play it together. We know one person is going to take the solo here, and the other there. It just kind of happens.”
The group’s following has grown over the past five years and has had a busy summer so far, including performances at Ridgway RiverFest and Delta’s Fourth of July Balloon Festival.
Now things are calming down, and the next gig isn’t until Oct. 7 at Restoration Vineyards in Palisade — unless another opportunity comes up before then.
So far, playing music has given The Last Spike plenty of opportunities to travel around the Western Slope. But, the crew is hoping to branch out and play some shows or festivals on the Front Range or even outside the state.
An album is also in the works, but until then listeners can find their music on YouTube or Facebook at facebook.com/thelastspike/.
