The long road back: Man badly burned in Hartman Bros. fire shares journey, thanks community

Kellie Dowell smiles with her husband, Keith Dowell, as the pair recount his survival journey on Dec. 22. Keith survived an explosion and fire at Hartman Bros. in April, battling through months in a burn unit and then a rehab center. Keith sustained burns to more than 43% of his body in the accident. He is now on dialysis because of kidney failure and hopeful of getting a spot on the transplant list. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Keith Dowell remembers beginning the work to blast paint off of acetylene containers. It was April 20, and the plant manager for Hartman Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply was preparing the canisters for a requalifying inspection.

That’s when dust in the dust collector component of the blast machine apparently exploded, catching the older, wooden interior of the building on fire.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

