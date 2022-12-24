The long road back: Man badly burned in Hartman Bros. fire shares journey, thanks community

Keith Dowell remembers beginning the work to blast paint off of acetylene containers. It was April 20, and the plant manager for Hartman Brothers Welding & Industrial Supply was preparing the canisters for a requalifying inspection.
That’s when dust in the dust collector component of the blast machine apparently exploded, catching the older, wooden interior of the building on fire.
“I was the closest to the explosion,” Dowell said Dec. 22, as he sat next to his wife, Kellie. He shared what he had been told about the suspected cause of the fire, as stated above.
In between medical appointments months after the accident, the Dowells recounted Keith’s harrowing journey toward recovery.
“I don’t remember any of the details of that day. I don’t even remember events prior to the accident very good. It’s kind of like that whole day was erased from my mind,” Dowell said.
Kellie remembers.
First came the cryptic call via Facebook Messenger, telling her “go to the emergency room.” Then came a call from one of Keith’s coworkers, who was slightly injured in the blaze, along with three other people who sustained more minor injuries.
“I’m like in a panic,” Kellie said. “Keith was injured severely.” His coworker did not know how severe the injury was, but told her in no uncertain terms that she needed to come to the hospital immediately.
After getting to the hospital, she began piecing it together: Keith’s work had caught fire; downtown was being partially evacuated because of potential explosion risks. She said Montrose Regional Health was restricting access, because it was not immediately clear how many patients might ultimately come through the doors if the fire continued and caused tanks on Hartman Bros. property to explode.
In the end, Montrose was spared more explosions and the fire was confined to the Hartman property.
At the hospital, Kellie did not immediately understand why the family of the other injured people were being allowed to go see them, but she was kept in the lobby.
“It was how bad he was injured. They were just trying to get him stabilized. At that point, they didn’t want me to see how bad he was at that point. He was burned severely,” Kellie said.
When he came into Montrose Regional Health, Keith was talking, telling everyone what happened, although due to shock and trauma response, he does not now remember it, Kellie said.
“They kept asking ‘where do you hurt’ and he said ‘my hands.’ That’s all he felt was his hands, but his shirt was burned off. His skin was mostly burned off. He kept telling his story of what he was doing at work to everybody. … But he was in shock and doesn’t remember any of it.”
Keith sustained burns to 43.6% of his body, essentially from the waist up, mostly third- and second-degree burns. He soon was airlifted to U.C. Aurora’s burn unit, where he was sedated for two months, and where he underwent several surgeries as his wife waited by his bedside, taking it day by day.
There were skin grafts that moved skin from his legs to his torso. For a time, he was on a ventilator. He was swaddled head to toe in protective bandaging.
Somehow, he avoided extreme injury to his face and although his ears were basically “gone,” Kellie said, the cartilage was intact. Today, Keith has ears — shaped slightly different than before, but all there.
Keith also became septic and at points, experienced delirium. A lengthy stint at Kindred Acute Rehabilitation in Aurora followed.
At the beginning, things were touch and go. “It was a rollercoaster. …. We almost lost him four times during this process. He was a fighter and kept coming back,” Kellie said, tearing up.
“At least I don’t remember a lot of it,” Keith said about the agony of recovering from the burns.
After the explosion, the next date he was aware of was June 21, when he came out of sedation. “I had to be told where I was, how I got there and why I was there. It was really hard to process, losing two months,” Keith said.
The Hartman family was incredibly supportive, the Dowells said, adding that worker’s compensation insurance has also been supportive and is taking care of all medical and rehab expenses. The claims adjuster still calls Kellie frequently to check on how they are doing.
The Hartmans flew Kellie to her husband’s side at the beginning. Others set up a fund, still active, at NuVista credit union, which helped Kellie pay miscellaneous travel and other expenses.
“It’s really like a family,” Keith said.
Kirk Hartman called nightly. He and his wife also visited Keith and Kellie in Aurora more than once.
Kellie drew strength from that, as well as from a therapist who is usually available for patients, but who made herself available for sessions with Kellie.
“I was alone for the longest time. I had no one,” she said. “ … It’s been hard for me.”
Keith continues working through physical and occupational therapy, especially to regain strength in his hands, he said, demonstrating how he can no longer close his fist.
“I stay really busy now with physical therapy to get my core strength and everything back up, and occupational therapy, because with my hands getting burned so bad, I lost a lot of range of motion,” he said.
He is also now contending with renal failure and receiving dialysis twice a week, which is exhausting.
“At some point, either during the explosion, or during my time under sedation, my kidneys suffered some damage,” he said.
Getting on the organ transplant list will be one of Keith’s next big steps. The Dowells are soon to meet with transplant teams to determine what getting on the list will take.
“Both of my kidneys are functioning, but not enough to survive without dialysis,” Keith said.
He is determined to get back to work full-time, even if in a different position. The Montrose native began as an auto parts driver for Hartman Bros. in 1999, working his way up from there.
So far, he has been able to work four hours every two weeks. He’s also visited his coworkers as he grapples with misplaced feelings of guilt over the fire, even though he logically knows it was not his fault.
“I want to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Keith said. “It’s good to be alive. It’s good to have recovered as much as I have. I’ve got a long way to go yet. I keep doing everything I can to get there.”
Kellie says he is doing well, all things considered: “He’s a walking miracle.”
The Dowells are drawing on each other to get through it all — and they say they are blessed to also be able to draw on a caring community.
Total strangers inundated them with cards, wishing Keith well. Plenty of people have offered to donate a kidney if they are a match. As well, many contributed to the NuVista fund.
“He is so surprised of the outreach,” Kellie said. “We have hundreds of cards we have received, which is so amazing. If people want to meet him, they’re more than welcome to contact us.”
Kellie suggested reaching out through Hartman Bros.
Keith continues with constant adjustments as he transitions to recovery.
“I know everybody deals with situations differently. I know I never thought I would go through something like this,” Kellie said, and Keith reassured: “You’re strong.”
Everyone tells her that, Kellie said. “I don’t know how that’s possible, but I look back and think ‘how did I make it through?’ Just know that people are out there for you. When you don’t think they are, they are. Community surrounds you more than you think.”
Keith gives the community credit for how well he’s doing. “Because of the community support and prayers is likely why I recovered as well as I have,” he said.
“I want to continue to recover. I would love to wake up one morning and my kidneys are functioning, but it’s not going to happen. … I do want to get a transplant and hopefully my body takes it and I can live an even more normal life.
“I’m thankful to be alive and thankful we have such a supportive community.”
Hartman Bros. can be reached at 970-240-9556. NuVista is at 2711 Commercial Way, Montrose; 970-249-8813.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.