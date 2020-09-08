Ever since the famed Montrose Mouse sculpture vanished from its usual location — nestled in front of the Looney Bean Coffee Shop on the corner of Rio Grande Avenue and Wolverine Drive — there’s been one question on the mind of many local residents.
Where is the Montrose Mouse?
Well, the mouse didn’t go too far. The Montrose Mouse is “safe,” so to speak, tucked away in a hay barn on the property of Matt and Marci Miles, local residents who had the mouse built in 2012 by Wayne Brown.
“We haven’t kidnapped him. Nothing immoral is going on with the poor guy,” Matt said with a laugh on Sept. 4.
Before making its way to the Miles’ property, the Montrose Mouse took a short detour. On an early Saturday morning in late April, Miles loaded the mouse onto a trailer and pulled the figure through the streets of Montrose. The mouse, however, was holding a mask on its fist, a clear message to the government and, specifically, Gov. Jared Polis, about the stay-at-home order and additional orders that locked down businesses for months as an effort to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.
“It was just a statement. Enough is enough,” Matt said of Polis’ stay-at-home order. “Last time I checked, I’m an adult. Don’t tell me what to do. Don’t even suggest what I should do.”
After receiving support from passersby, Matt parked the mouse at Tim’s Barber Shop on West Main Street. It was around the time Polis allowed personal service shops to reopen.
With the shop allowed to reopen, a barrage of people visited the shop to get a cut in the early hours of the morning. Matt himself didn’t receive his haircut until 5 a.m.
But there was the mouse, holding the mask high as a potent symbol of community members standing up against the order that closed the shop for an extended period.
Information about the mouse’s origin was largely discovered by Jack Rairden and his wife Barbara, who both had done extensive research on the Dallas Creek Project — today known as the Ridgway Dam and Reservoir — and the mouse’s evolution into a symbol for Montrose at the time, according to a Montrose Daily Press article from 2017.
In 1977, then-president Jimmy Carter had hoped to cease funds and nix the project, including 18 others, many of which were located in western Colorado. Montrose, with then-mayor Bob Strong and then-city manager Jim Austin, stood up to Carter to keep the project alive because without the reservoir, Montrose would have relied on the Uncompahgre River as its main water source, the article states.
Soon, the mouse, originally a modification of a popular cartoon at the time showing opposition to the Vietnam War, according to research by Rairden, and featuring an eagle swooping down toward the mouse, with the mouse depicted as “sticking the middle finger” to the eagle, became a symbol for the community, and found itself on flags, buttons, signs and lapel pins. Local resident Kay Orton, at the time, put the cartoon on a flag. It wasn’t long until the mouse was everywhere and impossible to walk a block without seeing it.
Eventually, Montrose won and the project was built.
Over 40 years later, the mouse’s symbolism rings true for Miles and others who feel the executive orders issued by Polis are a step too far and, perhaps, too politicized.
“I think it’s politicized,” Matt said. “It’s a burden that’s put on people that’s not necessary. The fact that it’s been ordered, the fact we have to run around with masks on, I think that’s an overreach.
“There are people vulnerable to COVID. I get that, and we need to protect them. But for the vast majority, it’s more dangerous to get in your car and drive to McDonald’s.”
“It’s a Catch-22,” Strong told regular Montrose Daily Press contributor Stephen Woody in May earlier this year. “I’m smart enough to know that we have to keep our distance during this pandemic and do what’s necessary to stop its spread. The ordinance, however, goes against what I believe. I don’t like any edict that says I have to do something.”
Months later, Strong says the message of the mouse holds up and remains relevant.
“It symbolized the little guy, the common man and his response to the government,” Strong said in an interview Sept. 4. “And I think it expresses our concern about present day circumstances. Big government, little people and trying to stand up against them.”
And months after Polis’ order that shuttered several businesses, Strong feels the order was “unnecessary, and ruined so many businesses.”
He also feels the message from the government regarding the pandemic — and all the orders — is starting to get muddled.
“There’s so much politics involved with the whole thing,” Strong said. “You don’t know what is politics and know what’s really necessary. Both parties are using it as political football.”
Those pleading for a return of the mouse will get their wish. The mouse will make an eventual return to public view, Matt said, most likely next spring. The process of removing and placing the mouse is extensive and requires plenty of moving pieces, which is a reason it didn’t make its return to its usual location.
Matt added the Montrose community embodies the spirit of one that motivated him to bring the mouse into the form in which it’s found today. As a real estate developer in 2008 during the Great Recession, Matt escaped the ordeal largely unscathed. The mouse represented Matt’s attitude during that time as much as it does a stand against big government.
“I made it through,” Matt said, “It was a statement that we survived and made it through … that was, in my mind, a pretty significant accomplishment. Never, never give up. You can’t lose if you wont give up.”
That mentality has been utilized by many in Montrose, Matt said, stretching as far back as when the community fought for its water rights to today.
“He belongs to Montrose,” Matt said. “He’s not our mouse. He’s the Montrose Mouse.”
Strong agrees and said, “The mouse is a great symbol, and it has been well used ever since for a number of things.”
I bet matt wears his seat belt while driving. But I don't because I am an adult and you can't tell me what to do.
