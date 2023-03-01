The new city hall is almost ready for use; plans for exterior construction in the works

The new city hall located at 400 E. Main St., which was once Wells Fargo, will be done with interior renovations in the next few weeks. Exterior renovations are in the works. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Back in April of 2022 the City of Montrose purchased the old Wells Fargo building at 400 E. Main St. for $1.5 million. Now, moving day is near.

Throughout March, city offices will begin transitioning into the renovated building with the hopes to be fully moved in by the end of next month, starting with HR and legal divisions, said Jim Scheid, Public Works manager for the city.



