The new city hall is almost ready for use; plans for exterior construction in the works

The new city hall located at 400 E. Main St., which was once Wells Fargo, will be done with interior renovations in the next few weeks. Exterior renovations are in the works. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Back in April of 2022 the City of Montrose purchased the old Wells Fargo building at 400 E. Main St. for $1.5 million. Now, moving day is near.
Throughout March, city offices will begin transitioning into the renovated building with the hopes to be fully moved in by the end of next month, starting with HR and legal divisions, said Jim Scheid, Public Works manager for the city.
The city decided on this location because it is near the downtown Civic Campus which includes the new Public Safety Complex. The historic Montrose City Hall, where operations have been and currently are being run, has been outgrown and is in need of excessive repair, including to address foundation issues, said Scheid.
The first and second phases of this new city hall project cost a total of $2.6 million and consisted of interior renovations along with restoration. Scheid states that moving to a new space cost the city less than renovating the existing city hall.
On the Feb. 15 City Beat web series Scheid explained that, with phase two of the project concluding when offices transfer to the new city hall, staff are looking at a third phase that will entail restoration to the exterior of the building.
“Previous to the way it looks now this building had a really neat historic look,” said Scheid on the City Beat.
At the Feb. 21 city council work session, Scheid and the rest of the project team for this phase (Blythe Group, FCI Constructors, Inc., and Dynamic Program Management) brought their current cost estimates and plans for this phase to the City Council for recommendation.
The estimated cost for this project is $4.5 million. Since this project is not part of the 2023 budget, it would be funded through the city’s General Fund reserves; any money not used after construction is complete would be returned to the reserves. Plans include stripping the building of its current facade to bring in brick elements, as well as putting in more windows to bring natural light into the offices.
With the goal of improving curb appeal, as well as bringing back lost historic elements, the project team is looking to build a turret on the corner with a clock. Some of these design elements, such as the brick masonry, harken back to the old city hall, while others bring in more modern elements.
This phase would take place while the new city hall is being occupied by workers and citizens alike, with detours and protected walkways to keep things safe. The city also plans to strategically work on this project in a way that is minimally distracting to city hall operations.
With Mayor Dave Frank and Councilor Ed Ulibarri absent at this session, the council decided to hold off bringing the matter to council's regular meeting for a vote until Frank and Ulibarri are able to discuss the plans themselves.
Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Bynum and the rest of the present council had questions about where the project team could reduce costs.
“That’s what I think the important discussion is that we have to have. Not whether or not we are going to do it but how can we do it most cost effectively and still come up with the product I think the community wants and needs,” said Councilor J. David Reed at the work session.
Members of the project team agreed that there have been conversations focusing on how to balance finished results with budget. They stated during their presentation that, for example, purchasing as much of the materials at once would be the most cost effective route with the rise of prices for construction materials. The project team still has time and room to develop more in terms of designs and cost estimates before it is brought to the council again.
The city council plans to discuss this project at the next work session on March 6. From there it may go to the regular meeting at the end of next month to be voted on by the council. Once approved, construction would start as early as summer 2023 with plans of completion for the spring of 2024.
