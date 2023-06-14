Good day, Montrose.
No indictments, just notes.
••••••
City on the Rise……So how fast is Montrose growing? There are “metrics” everywhere, it seems. From local realtors, from the Census, from city and county building and tax revenue reports.
Maybe the best one for counting noses: garbage. The City of Montrose puts out between 30 and 40 new trash and recycling bins monthly. “It’s a true statistic of our growth,” said one city official.
••••••
Pay It Forward……Pat Hamill, CEO of Denver’s Oakwood Homes and University of Denver alum, made news over the weekend by giving $500 to each graduate from the University of Denver during its commencement ceremonies. Hamill was the commencement speaker. Hamill is a graduate of DU’s esteemed Daniels Business School and is the primary developer of Green Valley Ranch in Denver. DU has more than 12,000 students.
“Keep it if you really need it. Give it to someone who needs it if you don’t. Or combine it with your friends and do something together. That’s all,” said Hamill, who has recovered from a near-death auto accident in November. One by one, the 1,500 or so new graduates walked across the stage and received their diplomas and an envelope of cash.
One of those students receiving the surprise gift was Margaret (Maggie) McHugh of Montrose. She’s the daughter of Marty and Alexia McHugh and received a master’s degree in accounting. She also earned a business degree from DU and will begin work soon at Deloitte, one of the “big four” global accounting and financial services firms that is based out of London. Deloitte was founded in 1845 and came to the U.S. in 1890.
Ms. McHugh was also DU’s women’s swim team captain for two years. She was a Montrose Marlin swim club member while growing up here.
••••••
One More Dose of Ink……This year’s Dolphin House/Montrose Community Foundation fundraiser will feature the group, Night Ranger, at the Bridges Friday, June 16. Tix available at Timberline Bank, the Liquor Store, and the Bridges. The opening act is good, too: local rock-and-rollers Dave’s Fault.
••••••
Overheard.
“Who wants to live to be ninety?” asked one hipster to another.
“The guy who is 89,” came the reply.
••••••
Hardy Har Har……Poke fun at the government or the Chinese communist party, comedians can expect a visit from state police. The Chinese government is now reading the scripts of comedians before a performance. Tell a similar joke in Russia, and make Putin a punchline, the comedian could be off to some gulag or the front lines in Ukraine.
Whereas here, free speech is exactly that. With a presidential election bearing down, there are jokes aplenty. President Biden’s age, Trump’s multiple indictments, Chris Christie’s carriage. And so forth.
A president’s foibles have been fair game for joke tellers and late-night funny guys since the Founding Fathers gave us the First Amendment. Presidents get “branded” — Washington’s wooden teeth (not true), Lincoln’s log-splitting, how Harry Truman gave ‘em hell, or the label of “Tricky Dick” Nixon. (Dr. John Greenwood was President George Washington’s dentist. He fashioned Washington’s dentures from hippo tusks, not wood. Greenwood is also credited with inventing the first dental drill. Greenwood used his mother’s foot-treadle spinning wheel to drive the drill. Ouch.) Digressing, alas.
Then consider Bill Clinton from Arkansas, characterized by the eastern media as a hillbilly. Before he averred to the horn dog colic, Clinton was a Yale law school graduate and Rhodes Scholar. Later, a two-term governor. But the hillbilly image stuck.
So, the day of his inauguration, Jan. 20, 1993, an aide walks by the Oval Office and sees the new president with his feet on the Resolute Desk. He was wearing one shoe.
“Lose a shoe,” mister president,” the aide asked.
“Nope,” came the reply, “found one.”