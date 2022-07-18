Purchase Access

“Olathe Sweet” sweet corn harvest is underway in John Harold’s fields.

Immigrant farm workers began harvesting 1,550 acres of sweet corn bright and early on Sunday, July 16, a critical link in the supply chain that puts the corn into stores nationwide, through Harold’s agreement with Kroger Co.

Harold estimates he will ship between 500,000 — 600,000 crates of the sweet stuff this season — which, he said, is shaping up to be an “excellent corn year.”

The corn will be roasted and served up during the annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, presented by City Market. The 30th year of the festival will be from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. in downtown Olathe on Aug. 6. More: olathesweetcornfest.com



What's NABUR?