Packers wait for pickers to load a basket with corn to be put into crates to be loaded onto trucks for shipping early Sunday morning as the start of the 2022 harvest begins for Tuxedo Corn Company in Olathe.
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
A corn machine travels through a cornfield with pickers, packers and loaders as the start of the 2022 season takes place for Tuxedo Corn Company in Olathe Sunday morning.
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Pickers and packers work in the field as the start of the 2022 harvest season takes place Sunday morning.
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Loaders work Sunday morning in Olathe to load a trailer of Olathe Sweet sweet corn to be taken back to a warehouse to be iced and shipped.
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Pickers and packers load corn into crates Sunday morning in Olathe to be loaded onto a trailer to be taken to the warehouse to be iced and shipped.
(Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
“Olathe Sweet” sweet corn harvest is underway in John Harold’s fields.
Immigrant farm workers began harvesting 1,550 acres of sweet corn bright and early on Sunday, July 16, a critical link in the supply chain that puts the corn into stores nationwide, through Harold’s agreement with Kroger Co.
Harold estimates he will ship between 500,000 — 600,000 crates of the sweet stuff this season — which, he said, is shaping up to be an “excellent corn year.”
The corn will be roasted and served up during the annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, presented by City Market. The 30th year of the festival will be from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. in downtown Olathe on Aug. 6. More: olathesweetcornfest.com
