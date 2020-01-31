It was so cold that the trunks of living trees outside of our tents popped in the deepening cold of that December night.
Not as loud as a firecracker, but almost.
It was a few years ago, and three of us were camped in unheated tents a bit below timberline, while the toes were staying numb from that afternoon's skiing in with backpacks.
What could possibly be the logic for putting oneself into that environment, a week away from the shortest day of the year? (That honest question will be addressed later.)
To prevent such injury, what simple steps can be taken by skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, and other winter users? And as importantly, what does current medical research advise for field treatment of cold-related injured tissues?
It so happens that in December of 2019, the Wilderness Medical Society published their updated “Practice Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Frostbite” (Guidelines). These also apply to the milder preliminary stage, termed frostnip.
Who may benefit from this information? Anyone may, from a family who is heading to Cerro Summit for an afternoon of sledding, to a few cross-country skiers steering for the top of Grand Mesa, to the many backcountry skiers around here who love a six or eight hour day on climbing skins in the San Juan mountains.
These published Guidelines have good advice beyond the basics of good clothing, layering, face mask in case of wind, and a windproof shell.
The prevention includes, of course, three often-overlooked steps. The first is: maintaining tissue blood flow. This can be promoted by routinely carrying a small insulated drink container of very hot water or tea. This should be saved until the end of a day's ski outing, in case emergency need develops.
Staying adequately hydrated with water that's not on the edge of freezing is important. A lightweight insulated soft cover for your water quart bottle can keep your body from having to waste some of its heat during the warming of swallowed water.
The same is true for keeping that apple close to your trunk, so as to not have to bite into a cold, almost frozen lunch.
Avoiding the consumption of alcohol while in the cold environment will prevent the skin's vessels from expanding and thereby losing core body heat to the surroundings. Also, avoid constrictive (too tight) ski boots, because they can prevent the heat-carrying blood from getting to the tips of the toes. Are the children having to wear hand-me-down boots that might be too tight?
The second of these three published prevention steps is: exercise. Rather than repetitive rides on a snowmachine to the top of the sledding hill, the grown-up may walk up to the top with the kids, pulling the sled.
The third step here is: protection from cold. Not just the smart move of having spare vermiculite hand-warmer packets (carrying more than you think you will need), but also a behavior-based technique is advised. That involves being sure to keep an eye on each other for any visual sign of whitened skin patch on the face or neck, or for evidence that digits are becoming numb. These two signs represent the very margin of developing frostbite.
So much for the “prevention” part of the new Guidelines. Next are some of the field treatments of frostbite, for a person who is over two hours away from professional care. That two hours can result from unpredicted high wind and snowstorm that complicates the return to the vehicle by chilling gloved fingers much more rapidly and by obscuring the planned trail of return.
If frostbite has occurred, the treatment involves first treating any hypothermia or serious trauma, then removing jewelry (such as a ring) from the involved digit. If there is no danger of refreezing the involved toe or finger on the trip back out, rapid rewarming can be done if a cabin or hut is available along the trail.
Rewarming in water for thirty minutes may be necessary; this should be done until the area becomes soft and pliable to the touch. Such water should be tested so as to not be hotter than the helper's hand can tolerate in a thirty second test.
Read the guidelines for recommendations on ibuprofen use at this stage. Interestingly, the Guidelines also advise topical aloe vera cream or gel, and of course elevating the affected limb if possible. Again, hydrating the person at this time is necessary.
Now it is time to address the aforementioned question of the “why” of purposefully spending days or nights outdoors in winter backcountry. Around here there are more than a few hunters, mountain climbers, and snowsport adventurers who understand the reason which follows: such an outing offers 360 degree views of trackless mountain beauty. Plus camaraderie and a bit of adventure.
Even with the cold toes and fingers.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with over twenty-five years of caring for families and athletes in Montrose. He still enjoys winter camping, though now using better preparation than in years past. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
