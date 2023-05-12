THE PURR-FECT COMBO: Library’s upcoming kitten yoga promotes wellness, cat adoptions

Never mind “downward dog.” Think: “kitten yoga.”
Yes! Kitten yoga — it’s real, it’s exactly what it sounds like, and it’s coming here. The Montrose Regional Library, with Spring Creek Yoga and Second Chance Humane Society, are offering two sessions of kitten yoga next Saturday, May 20, and all skill levels are welcome.
The idea is to promote good health while also promoting adoptable kittens at a time of year when shelters tend to become overwhelmed with them.
“I hope it raises interest and awareness of kittens and Second Chance. All the shelters right now are just overloaded with kittens,” said Sherry Truckey, owner of Spring Creek Yoga.
Truckey, who has been teaching yoga in Montrose since 2001, has with her husband also fostered several kittens over the past 13 years, so the cause is near and dear to her.
“There is actually an overwhelming amount of kittens this year. They need all the help they can get in getting homes and hopefully, this will bring this to people’s attention, but in a fun way,” she said.
Montrose Regional Library District Adult Services librarian Laura McClean said the library was inspired by a similar program that was done at the Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride last October. The Wilkinson also partnered with Second Chance and dubbed its event “Stretch Sesh with Kittens,” Wilkinson public services manager Jill Wilson said, adding the event was fun and well-received by the community.
“The pictures and PR for that event made it look so fun and impactful that MRLD wanted to give it a try,” McLean said, crediting the library’s communications specialist Jonathan Heath with taking it under his wing and doing the work to coordinate kitten yoga here. McClean is in charge of promotion and keeping track of registrations.
“There are so many benefits, I think. We hope to raise visibility around both Second Chance and Spring Creek Yoga, encourage physical activity, foster a sense of community and promote the adoption of cats/kittens. It truly is a win-win for everyone involved,” she said.
Attendees can expect a “gentle yoga” session, Truckey said. “When we’ve got kittens in the room, that’s the primary purpose and they have our attention. … It will be organized more around a little playfulness,” she explained. Beginners and experts alike are welcome, as Truckey teaches people of all skill levels. “It will be completely appropriate for everyone who comes, as long as they can get down on the floor, although we can always be accommodating,” she said.
Truckey will have cat-ear headbands for those who want them, as well as wand toys for the kittens. “When we play with kittens, we need to teach them not to play with hands, but to play with toys. We will have wand toys we use to extend our arms,” she said.
Truckey plans on guiding people through different poses during which they can wave the wands for the young cats. “It’s going to be just fun. Fun, light, easy and enjoyable for people and to bring awareness,” she said.
“Attendees should expect a guided yoga session with the addition of adorable kittens roaming about, begging for attention and cuddles,” McLean said.
Yoga promotes better balance, flexibility and stability, Truckey said. She said student after student has shared with her that it also improves breathing.
“Let’s face it, breath is everything. When we breathe better, everything works better. I think that is probably the most important thing. Beyond that, yoga helps us build strength, not only in muscle and bones, but in our minds,” Truckey said.
Yoga isn’t something people should stop as they get older — strength and flexibility are even more important then, she added.
Teaching at the library’s kitten yoga brings one more benefit for her, and it’s simple: “I love kittens and love to be around them.”
So, if you’re down with gentle yoga and enthusiastic play with adorable fluff-balls, what do you do? You need to register by emailing McClean at lmclean@montroselibrary.org and select either the morning slot, 9:30 – 11 a.m., or the afternoon session, noon – 1:30 p.m. (As of Thursday, only six spots remained for the morning and 10 for the afternoon). Bring your own yoga mat and whatever else you think you might need, but be aware: the space is small, and there will be kittens underfoot.
“Interaction and spending time with kittens is fun and increases the chance that someone will fall in love and adopt. Meeting a new potential family member face-to-face is essential,” said Ivy Fife, Second Chance marketing manager. “This event is a good way for us to showcase our organization to the community. We’re always interested in new ways to interact with potential adopters and supporters.”
There’s no requirement to adopt — but there will be opportunity, as between sessions, people can fill out application forms if they want to. “Otherwise, it is just a chance to stretch bodies while also getting a cat fix,” said McLean. “ … I know I am going to have a hard time not coming home with a new furry family member.”
The library is located at 320 S. Second St.
Second Chance Humane Society’s adoption center is located at 177 County Road 10 in Ridgway. The shops supporting Second Chance are at 309 Sherman St. in Ridgway and 335 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride. For more information about Second Chance, adoptions, donations and hours, visit secondchancehumane.org or call 970-626-2273.