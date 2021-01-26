The simple pleasure of beef stew

Winter is a time of slowness on the ranch and a time of reflection for me. Planning for the new garden has just begun and only the animals need attention as we let our land rest. During this time, I do my best to really embody the principle of Hygge.
Now most of you are probably wondering what the heck Hygge is. Well, Hygge is the Danish and Norwegian concept and feeling of being present and content in the slow, simple, and cozy parts of life. It’s been practiced for hundreds of years in Scandinavia and it is slowly taking the world by storm.
As of January 2021, there are more than 7 million tags for #hygge and it’s more than esthetically pleasing pictures of mugs of hot cocoa and warm mittens. Hygge applies to being present and embracing each moment as the gift that it is, even when the only thing happening is the activity of the birds on birdfeeder while you sit by a fire. It is the feeling of peace from spreading jelly on toast or hugging your grandkids. It is simplicity and beauty in nature. Hygge is sitting still and experiencing the moment to its fullest.
Today, I wanted to share with you all a recipe that is great for throwing in a pot and then sitting down to enjoy listening to music or reading a book. It’s only three hours of your life and for half that time you can focus on you and the way your kitchen fills up with warm welcoming scents: beef stew.
I altered this recipe from one I’ve made a few times and boy is it great on a cold day with a slice or two of warm crunchy bread and butter. In lieu of more traditional spices I have added allspice, a wonderfully complex and warm spice, to add a little sweetness and aroma to the stew. Soups and stews are great way to use seasonal ingredients from the farmer’s market as well. I included carrots, potatoes, celery, and peas in my version. I spent the time while the stew simmered embroidering a sewing project I’m working on and watching the snow fall. It was the most at peace I have felt in months. All I had to worry about for 90 minutes was the sound of the thread weaving in and out of the fabric while my stew pot bubbled away.
My challenge for each of you this month is to take three hours for yourself and just be present in the moment. Do something quiet, relaxing, and just for yourself. Make stew or try your hand at bread making and use that waiting time as an exercise in Hygge. Enjoy!
Beef stew servings: 6
Cooking time: 3 hours
Ingredients
Beef stew seasoning mix
• 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary or two sprigs fresh finely chopped
• ½ teaspoon allspice
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Beef stew
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus additional as needed
• 2 pounds beef stew meat
• 1 cup diced white or yellow onion
• 3 stalks celery, chopped
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• 3 tablespoons tomato paste
• 1 cup medium to full-bodied red wine
• 3 cups low-sodium beef broth
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 pound baby potatoes halved or quartered
• 3 or 4 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
• 1 ½ cup frozen peas, no need to thaw
• 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley
• 1/4 cup water
• 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Instructions
Combine the seasoning mix ingredients in a small bowl. Cut any large pieces of stew meat into smaller bite-size pieces, if necessary.
Heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add about half of the meat to the pan, or as much as you can without overcrowding the pan. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture over the meat and sauté the beef until nicely browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beef to a dish and set aside. Repeat with the remaining beef, adding additional oil if needed, and seasoning with two more teaspoons of the spice mixture. Reserve remaining spice mixture for later.
Add additional oil to pan if needed and add the onion, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add the tomato paste and stir until well combined. Add the red wine and increase the heat under the pot to bring the mixture to a boil. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, remaining spice mix and the bay leaf. Add the beef and all the juices that have accumulated back to pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 ½ hours, or until the beef is fork tender.
Add the potatoes and carrots and raise the heat under the pot to bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat to Low, cover and simmer for another 30 to 40 minutes until the veggies are fork tender. Stir in the frozen peas and parsley. Combine the water and cornstarch in a measuring cup or small bowl and stir it into the beef stew. Continue cooking, uncovered, until thickened.Discard the bay leaf before serving.
Cally Hale’s family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for over 110 years. She learned to bake, can, and preserve food from both her grandmothers. You can find her supporting local food at her family’s Farmers’ Market booth every other Saturday in Centennial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or, you can follow her sewing and crafting adventures on Instagram @bbtcal and @westernhertiagefarm.
