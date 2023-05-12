“The Sound of Music” is a musical that has spanned across generations of families, one that is well-loved by parents and children alike for its themes of family and fighting for your beliefs.
Kenny and Jennifer Easton, who are the co-directors for Magic Circle’s upcoming show, are no different for their love of the play.
“Jen and I’s favorite musical is 'Sound of Music,' and so we just kind of decided to go for it,” explained Kenny.
The process for bringing the beloved musical to life started nearly two years ago, starting with just a discussion before the concept was presented to the theater’s selection committee, which liked the idea.
“The dominoes fell from there,” said Kenny.
Kenny has acted in some of Magic Circle’s previous shows, but this will be the couple's directorial debut with the Montrose theater.
So well-known is “The Sound of Music” that the directors created a dozen extra children roles, with the addition of another Von Trapp cub, as well as an 11-person Kaltzberg Choir, to accommodate the number of people interested in performing.
“We had 75 kids audition for the show for seven roles,” said Kenny.
The show has a cast of 58, with more than 100 people involved total when you include the production team and live orchestra.
With a show like this, the cast ranges from 6-year-olds to experienced actors in their mid-70s. This variety in cast, said Kenny, “presents certain challenges, but also it’s very rewarding."
“You have people that have been around the theater for a long time that appreciate a new, fresh view," he explained, "but then you also have people who’ve never done it that you kind of get to coach in the very beginnings of being in a theater.”
This age range is one of the things Rachel Blankmeyer, who plays Maria, loves most about the experience. Blankmeyer had studied music, dance and theater in high school and college; this is her first time in “a long time” that she’s performed on the stage and her first time at Magic Circle.
“I was overjoyed," she joked with an air not dissimilar from the character she plays, "that I would get to live this dream role and fulfill it with my kids. My personal kids.”
“The Sound of Music” is the first theatrical experience for two of her children; her daughter plays one of the Von Trapp children and her son is in the Kaltzberg Choir.
Her excitement at introducing them to “the wonderful world of musical theater,” is contagious and can be felt by her performances alongside the whole Von Trapp clan.
“So, that’s my favorite part is that I get to do this with my kids,” she whispered with mock confidential air, although she says all the children involved have made this play an adventure.
The whole cast is spectacular in the show. At sadder parts within the film you can see the theater’s lights reflected in the actors and actresses tear-stricken eyes. During the more lighthearted scenes, you can see the children hold back their laughter with cunning grins.
The children involved in the play are not stiff because that energy special to their age was nurtured during the rehearsal process.
Kenny paints an image of 30 children messily creating a papier mache mountain during set design.
The adult cast holds onto this mischievous and heartwarming air, knowing how to bounce off of their younger counterparts.
As much as the show feels warm like the first artificial sunbeams shown on the nuns during the show’s opening scene, the cast is also able to delve into the darker sides of the story, like that first night of rain Maria spends with the Von Trapps.
And, like the Von Trapps, Magic Circle is its own family. The co-directors stressed how supportive, kind, and generous everyone has been during this process.
But the play is much more than a story about an Austrian family who finds a new wife and mother out of the loveable, free-spirited postulant Maria.
The story takes place during the Anschluss of 1938, when Germany unified with Austria.
Like Blankmeyer puts it, these characters were “real people in a real time in history with real politics.” One thing the actress says she looks forward to over the show’s run is that the audience will get to discover Kenny’s vision for the show, which is different from what we may expect from the Julie Andrews film version of this story.
This tone of realism is epitomized by the Kaltzberg Choir’s featured song, which is an original composition by Kenny. The lyrics to this song, "Das Buchenvald Lied," are from a poem written by Fritz Lohner-Beda during his time spent in the Buchenvald Concentration Camp — during the same period as the Von Trapp family story.
Magic Circle’s newest play balances the beauty of family with the tragedy that was the late 1930s leading up to World War II.
While the show is selling out fast, you can order tickets online at https://magiccircleplayers.com/. The show is running for the next four weekends, with opening night Friday, May 12, and the last night to see it being June 3.
Auditions for the theater's next two plays, “Belle of Amherst” and “Little Shop of Horrors”, are next week.