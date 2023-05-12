“The Sound of Music” is a musical that has spanned across generations of families, one that is well-loved by parents and children alike for its themes of family and fighting for your beliefs. 

Kenny and Jennifer Easton, who are the co-directors for Magic Circle’s upcoming show, are no different for their love of the play. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?