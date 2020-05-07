The Montrose community is getting some of its fun back.
The Star Drive-In Theatre is set to reopen for the weekend on Friday, May 8. Owner Pam Friend worked through weeks of preparations and waited for proper approval from the county, following Gov. Jared Polis’ orders.
Now, after preparing the Star with extensive safety measures, Friend is ready to welcome the community back to her venue.
"We are giving the people that have gotten cabin fever so bad somewhere to go where they can social distance, stay in their car, follow protocols, watch a movie, go home and say, 'at least we had a night out, our stress level is a little bit smaller,'" Friend said.
The Star was originally scheduled to open April 3, but that was pushed back with the stay-at-home order in place. Once the order was lifted, the city and county reviewed the new guidelines to make sure to stay in line with the state’s updated safer-at-home orders, Friend said.
Through the weeks of waiting patiently to put everything in place, there was always one requirement at the forefront of Friend’s mind and the county’s: the safety of the community.
"We’re trying to offer a venue that is safe, that will get people out of the house for a couple of hours, and will get them a good supper, all under strict protocol," Friend said. "We want people to see we are doing everything we can to protect them."
Friend implemented a number of safety precautions and measures to provide a safe environment for visitors. Friend is adamant that following the rules will allow the theater to stay open.
Friend released a list of those health guidelines and requirements on their website. Some of those safety guidelines include:
- Staying in the vehicle at all times, unless placing/picking up an order from concessions or restroom use.
- Vehicles must be parked facing the screen and next to a speaker pole.
- Zero trash event, meaning visitors must take their trash home with them to ensure the safety of staff.
Friend and her staff will wear masks and gloves at all times. Friend also will employ three yard personnel who will monitor visitors and make sure they’re following safety protocols.
The speakers have been removed to avoid cross contamination, which means moviegoers must use their car radio or bring a personal radio. The poles are numbered, which gives staff at concessions an easy way to find those who placed orders. Only one vehicle is allowed in between poles to maintain safe distancing. Although Friend usually can expect up to 290 visitors for a showing, for now, the Star will operate at half capacity. Capacity will be maxed at approximately 150 vehicles, Friend noted.
As for admission, there will be two staff members receiving payments, masked and gloved, with the credit card machine wiped down after every transaction.
Signs have been placed throughout the venue to remind the community about the rules, as well as inform moviegoers about safe distancing. Friend worked with Julie Holzmeister, owner of ASAP Signs in Montrose, to get the signs.
"She’s fast, and she’s good," said Friend, who is grateful for Holzmeister’s work and ability to complete the signs in a short amount of time.
Sitting in the back of pickups or using lawn chairs to view the films is prohibited and part of Friend’s rules and guidelines. Although Friend knows those aspects are part of the fun, safety precautions must be in place until the time comes for those liberties to return.
"Those days are not here right now," Friend said. "We hope to go back to being able to do that because that’s a big highlight. It’s fun; it’s such a fun thing."
Friend received the official go-ahead on Tuesday, April 28. She has been working through final preparations after receiving the news, but since the start of April, residents in the community have raced to social media for updates on when the Star might reopen.
"I really appreciate the community and them standing behind me with the petition," said Friend, citing the local petition that had nearly 500 signatures after a few days. "I do look forward to opening."
For the first two weekends, there will only be weekend showings. Friend does hope to have showings every night in the near future, but noted there is a wait-and-see approach before that can be implemented.
"Our thinking on that is let’s get our feet wet before we jump in full force," she said.
"We normally open every night of the week on Memorial Day," she later added. "Some things we want to keep normal if we can, and if we can't, or it’s too much, we won’t. We’ll do what we’re asked to do and do it the best we can."
Friend noted the community can expect the same type of enjoyment when they visit the drive-in, even though it’s under different circumstances.
"The community can enjoy a movie, spend some quality time with their family away from the inside walls, come in and grab some drive-in popcorn, and expect entertainment and enjoyment for the family," she said.
Friend encourages those who are interested in heading to a showing to review the rules and guidelines.
The drive-in’s feature this weekend is Sonic the Hedgehog. The ticket office and concessions open at 7 p.m. and the showings will start around 8:30 p.m.
